Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 16, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (28-13-3) and Ottawa Senators (15-23) are set to face off at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 PM ET, with the game broadcast on ESPN+, RDS, TSNS, and ALT.

The Avalanche suffered a 4-3 defeat on the road against the Canadiens in their last match on Jan 15. Meanwhile, the Senators secured a 5-4 home victory against the Sharks in their most recent game on Jan. 13.

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche hold a 28-13-3 record this year, marked by a recent 4-3 loss to Montreal after securing wins against Toronto, Vegas, and Boston.

The team averages 3.67 goals per game and allows 3.07 goals against per game. Their power play operates at a 25% success rate, while their penalty kill stands at an impressive 83%.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 23 goals, 47 assists, and 202 shots on goal. In goal, Ivan Prosvetov boasts a 4-3-1 record this season, maintaining a 3.16 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators hold a 15-23-0 record this season, coming off a 5-4 victory against San Jose.

Prior to this win, the team faced a challenging stretch, losing five consecutive games to Buffalo, Calgary, Edmonton, Seattle, and Vancouver.

Ottawa maintains an average of 3.32 goals per game and concedes 3.68 goals against per game. Their power play operates at a 16.2% success rate, and the penalty kill stands at 71.8% in the NHL.

Tim Stutzle has been a key contributor to the offense with seven goals, 31 assists, and 106 shots on goal, accumulating 38 total points.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds an 8-15-0 record this year, posting a 3.70 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Senators and Avalanche have faced each other in a total of 58 games, combining regular-season and playoff contests.

The Senators hold an overall record of 19-35-4 (36.2%) against the Avalanche.

Presently, the Senators are grapping with a three-game losing streak against the Colorado.

The Avalanche boast a goal differential of +25, ranking them as the sixth-best in the league, while the Senators sit at 23rd with a goal differential of -14.

Colorado excels in shot accuracy, making 11.4% of their shots and securing the fourth position in the league.

On the other hand, the Senators' shooting percentage of 10.2% places them at 13th in the league.

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

Colorado boasts 25 victories in 39 games it has played as the odds favorite this season. In 35 games with odds shorter than -131, the Avalanche have emerged victorious 23 times, presenting a 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Senators have been labeled as underdogs in 22 games this season, achieving upset wins in six of them (27.3%). When considered underdogs with odds of +111 or longer, the Senators holds a 4-7 record, implying a 47.4% chance for Ottawa to win.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 3 Senators

Colorado Avalanche vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Tim Stutzle to be first goal scorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: Yes.

