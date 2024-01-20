Colorado Avalanche vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (29-14-3) face off against the Philadelphia Flyers (25-14-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1:00 PM. ET with the game airing on ESPN+, ALT, NHLN, and NBCS-PH.

The Flyers, riding high on a five-game winning streak, will be looking to extend their success. In their last outing on Jan. 18, Colorado suffered a 5-2 road defeat against the Bruins, while Philadelphia triumphed with a 5-1 home win over Dallas.

Colorado Avalanche vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

Colorado Avalanche boast an impressive 29-14-3 record overall, with an 11-9-3 record on the road, solidifying their position in the NHL.

The Avalanche maintain a high-scoring average of 3.7 goals per game, accumulating a total of 170 goals.

On the defensive front, they have allowed 145 goals, averaging 3.2 per game, ranking 21st in the league in goals against.

Notably, the Avalanche excel on the power play, with 43 goals on 173 chances, securing the second-highest spot in the NHL.

Leading the offensive charge are Nathan Mackinnon with 24 goals and 49 assists, and Mikko Rantanen with 24 goals and 34 assists.

In goal, Alexandar Georgiev holds a record of 24-11-2, possessing a 2.95 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers boast an 11-8-2 record at home and an overall record record of 25-14-6 in the NHL.

The Flyers have scored 131 goals this season, averaging 2.9 per game, while maintaining a solid defensive stance by allowing only 2.6 goals per game, totaling 119 and ranking seventh-fewest in the league.

Despite a lower ranking in power-play goals with 18 on 143 chances, the Flyers remain a formidable force.

In the goal, Carter Hart holds a 12-8-3 record, conceding 63 goals at a 2.67 GAA, making 648 saves, and boasting a .912 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-Head and significant numbers

The Avalanche vs Flyers have faced off in a total of 106 games combining both regular season and playoffs.

The Avalanche hold an overall record of 41-51-14 (45.3%) against the Flyers.

In regular season games alone, the Avalanche hold a 37-44-14 (46.3%) record against the Flyers.

The Avalanche boast the league's fifth-best goal differential at +25, while the Flyers hold the 13th position with a +12 goal differential.

The Avalanche excel in penalty killing, with an 81.29% success rate, ranking 11th in the league, while the Flyers holds the second-best penalty kill percentage at 86.52%.

Colorado Avalanche vs philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Prediction

Colorado has secured victory in 26 out of the 40 games played as the favorite this season. With a season record of 25-112 when playing with odds shorter than -124, the Avalanche enter this game with a 55.4% chance of winning.

The Flyers, as underdogs in 33 games this season, managed to pull off upset wins in 17 of those matchups, boasting a success rate of 51.5%. Specifically, Philadelphia has won 13 of its 28 games as underdogs with odds at +103 or longer, with 49.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Avalanche 5 - 4 Flyers

Colorado Avalanche vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Avalanche to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Owen Tippett to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to be first goalscorer: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

