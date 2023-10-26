Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 26th Oct 2023

The Colorado Avalanche are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. ET.

Colorado is a perfect 6-0 to start the season and coming off a 7-4 road win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars and is 2-4 to begin the year.

Colorado Avalanche preview

The Colorado Avalanche have been dominant this season. Colorado was stunned in the first round last year and entered this year with a ton of motivation. The Avalanche are averaging 4.5 goals per game which ranks second in the NHL. Furthermore, they are allowing two goals per game which is third in the league.

Colorado has been led by Mikko Rantanen who has 12 points, Cale Makar has nine points, Nathan MacKinnon has recorded seven points, and Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichuskin who has recorded six points.

Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins entered this season with a ton of hype after trading for Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh was a team many expected to make the playoffs, but the Penguins have struggled and are off to a 2-4 record. They are averaging just 2.83 goals while allowing 3.33 goals per game.

The Penguins have been led by Evgeni Malkin who has eight points, Jake Guentzel who has seven points. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby has six points, Bryan Rust has five, and their new addition Erik Karlsson has just four points.

Colorado Avalanche lines

Forwards

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Nichuskin

Tatar-Johansen-Rantanen

Wood-Colton-Drouin

Cogliano-Olofsson-O'Connor

Defensemen

Toews-Makar

Byram-Girard

Johnson-Manson

Goalies

Georgiev

Prosvetov

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Smith-Malkin-Rakell

O'Connor-Eller-Andonovski

Nieto-Acciari-Carter

Defensemen

Graves-Letang

Pettersson-Karlsson

Shea-Ruhwedel

Goalies

Jarry

Hellberg

Avalanche vs. Penguins Odds & Preview

The Colorado Avalanche are -148 favorites on the road with the comeback on the Pittsburgh Penguins at +124. The over/under is set at 6.5, with the over juiced to -125.

Colorado is off to a great start and at -148, it is a great price to take the Avalanche here against the reeling Penguins. Pittsburgh struggles to score and is now facing one of the best goalies in the NHL. Georgiev should be able to limit the chances while Colorado's offense will be too much for the Penguins.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Penguins 3

Poll : Who do you think wins? Colorado Pittsburgh 17 votes