Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken - Game 1

This has to be the most intriguing matchup across the board in round one.

The Seattle Kraken took only two seasons to crack their first playoff appearance after joining the NHL in 2021-22. Their reward? A first-round date with the defending champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs have been far from flawless in their defense of the cup. Dealing with loads of injuries throughout the regular season, they took all 82 games to claim their second-straight Central Division title. Unfortunately, for Colorado, the injury issues have only continued.

While the return of Cale Makar, among others, is huge for the team, the announcement that captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entirety of the postseason really hurts.

The Avalanche still have plenty of weapons but playing for a Stanley Cup without your captain, who is also a key offensive player, will be a steep, uphill battle.

If there is any team built to deal with injuries, however, it has to be the Avs. Nathan Mackinnon has shown time and again that he is fully capable of putting the team entirely on his back. He will have to do it again.

Seattle is a huge underdog in this series. Sneaking in as the first wild card, the Kraken surprised many this season. Now, the challenge takes on a whole new level.

In order for the Kraken to have a shot in this series, a lot of things need to go right.

They need rookie Maty Beneiers to continue his incredible play (24 goals). They need Jared McCann to play above his expectations. They need good health, which they don't really have already. And most importantly, they need elite goaltending. Not good, not even great, elite. That is the only way they can pull off the big-time upset against the champs.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Rodrigues - MacKinnon - Rantanen

Nichushkin - Compher - Lehkonen

Newhook - Eller - Malgin

Nieto - Cogliano - O'Connor

Toews - Makar

Girard - Manson

Byram - E. Johnson

Georgiev

Francouz

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Prediction

The Kraken are in the playoffs. But that is likely going to be the end of their Cinderella story in 2022-23.

The Avs are too fast, too deep, and the mile-high air will be unkind to the visiting Seattle boys.

Colorado was able to overcome just about everything, including mediocre goaltending, on their way to the cup last year. I just don't believe Seattle has enough to throw at them to even test that.

Game one should be all Avs.

Prediction: Colorado Avalanche 6, Seattle Kraken 2

