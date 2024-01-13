Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 13, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (21-10-8) face off against the Colorado Avalanche (27-12-3) at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game airing live on ESPN+, ALT, SN and NHLN.

Toronto suffered a 4-3 overtime loss on the road against the New York Islanders on Thursday, while Colorado secured a 3-0 victory at home against the Vegas Golden Knights in its last game on Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche have an impressive offensive average of 3.64 goals per game for the season, ranking them third in the league. Conversely, their defense concedes an average of 3.07 goals per game.

To secure victories, their potent offense, led by Nathan Mackinnon's 22 goals and 45 assists, will be crucial, with MacKinnon contributing 0.5 goals and 1.1 assists per game, resulting in 67 points at a rate of 1.6 per game.

Cale Makar has been a significant offensive contributor with nine goals and 39 assists. In goal, Alexander Georgiev boasts an impressive 23-9-2 record, showcasing his skills with a 2.88 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have scored an average of 3.56 goals per game this season and conceding 3.18. The defense is ranked 20th, but the offense is fourth.

William Nylander has been a key contributor with 57 points. Auston Matthews, boosts 33 goals and 15 assists, compiling 48 points at a rate of 1.2 per game. Toronto's scoring efforts are further boosted by Mitchell Marner's 48 points, which include 27 assists.

In goal, Martin Jones has an impressive 8-3-1 record, maintaining a stellar 2.15 GAA and an impressive .928 SV%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

In 88 games, the Maple Leafs have a 34-43-9-2 (43.8%) record.

Toronto's penalty killing efficiency is 24th in the league, with a 76.79% success rate against opponent power plays.

The Avalanche boast the eighth best penalty kill percentage in the league, at 82.88%.

The Maple Leafs have excelled in faceoffs, winning the sixth highest percentage in the NHL at 53.5%, while the Avalance rank 21st in faceoff win rate with 49.1%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

Toronto has emerged victorious in 18 of 33 games where they were considered the favorites this season. In 33 games where the Maple Leafs had odds shorter than -112, they triumphed 18 times, indicating a 52.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche, considered the underdogs four times this season, upset their opponents twice. In four games where Colorado were the underdogs with odds of -108 or longer, they are 2-2, resulting in a 51.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 7-3 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Avalanche to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Toronto Maple Leafs Colorado Avalanche 4 votes