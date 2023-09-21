The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster that reflects a mix of established veterans and exciting young talent. The projected starting lines for the season promise an intriguing blend of skill, speed, and scoring ability.

Columbus Blue Jackets projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Johnny Gaudreau — Boone Jenner — Kirill Marchenko

The Columbus Blue Jackets' top line boasts a combination of skill and experience. Johnny Gaudreau, acquired last offseason, will be expected to provide a significant offensive boost with his playmaking and goal-scoring abilities.

Boone Jenner, a versatile forward, brings leadership and physicality to the center position. Kirill Marchenko, a rising star, adds youth and scoring potential on the wing.

2nd Line:

Patrik Laine — Jack Roslovic — Kent Johnson

The second line features a mix of offensive creativity and youthful energy. Patrik Laine, known for his lethal shot, will aim to regain his scoring touch and become a key contributor. Jack Roslovic, a playmaking center, provides depth down the middle. Kent Johnson, a promising young player, adds speed and skill to complete this line.

3rd Line:

Alexandre Texier – Adam Fantilli – Yegor Chinakhov

The third line showcases the team's exciting youth movement. Alexandre Texier, a versatile forward, will look to build on his previous seasons' success. Adam Fantilli, a highly-touted prospect, aims to make an immediate impact with his scoring ability. Yegor Chinakhov adds speed and tenacity to round out this energetic line.

4th Line:

Eric Robinson – Sean Kuraly – Dmitri Voronkov

The fourth line brings physicality and grit to the lineup. Eric Robinson's size and speed make him a valuable asset. Sean Kuraly, known for his defensive responsibility and penalty-killing, provides depth at center. Dmitri Voronkov's physical presence and net-front ability complete this rugged trio.

Defensive Pairings:

Zachary Werenski — Damon Severson

Zachary Werenski, one of the league's top offensive defensemen, continues to anchor the blue line. He will be paired with Damon Severson, who adds defensive reliability and physicality to complement Werenski's style.

Ivan Provorov — Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov's all-around abilities make him a key figure on the second pairing. Adam Boqvist, an emerging defenseman with offensive upside, aims to continue his development alongside Provorov.

Jake Bean — Erik Gudbranson

Jake Bean's puck-moving skills add depth to the defensive corps. Erik Gudbranson, known for his physicality and shot-blocking, rounds out the pairings.

Goaltenders:

Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his athleticism and ability to make crucial saves.

Daniil Tarasov

Daniil Tarasov, a promising young netminder, will provide capable backup support and is seen as part of the team's future in goal.

With this projected lineup, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to build upon their foundation of youthful talent while relying on the experience of their veterans. As they aim for success in the 2023-24 season, Blue Jackets fans can look forward to an exciting mix of skill and determination on the ice.