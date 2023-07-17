Columbus Blue Jackets prospect report: Where do Fantilli and Brindley land?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have an impressive pool of prospects that boasts major superstar potential.

With the next generation of talent waiting in the wings, the Blue Jackets' future looks promising. Let's take a closer look at their top five prospects:

Who are the Columbus Blue Jackets' top prospects?

Here are the top five:

#1 C Adam Fantilli

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Standing at 6-feet-2 and weighing 195 pounds, Adam Fantilli is a highly touted center with elite first-line potential.

Selected third overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli enjoyed a sensational college hockey season at the University of Michigan, winning the prestigious Hobey Baker award.

Scoring 30 goals and tallying 35 assists for 65 points, he showcased his offensive prowess and playmaking abilities. With his exceptional skill set and strong hockey IQ, Fantilli is poised to make a significant impact for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

#2 D David Jiricek

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

At 6-feet-3 and 210 pounds, David Jiricek is an imposing defenseman with the potential to become a top-pairing elite blue-liner.

Drafted sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jiricek had a productive season in the AHL with Cleveland, scoring six goals and notching up 32 assists for 38 points. With his size, defensive acumen and ability to move the puck effectively, he could secure a roster spot with the Columbus Blue Jackets this season.

#3 D Denton Mateychuk

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits

Denton Mateychuk, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound defenseman, was selected 12th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

With the projection of becoming a top-four puck-moving defenseman, Mateychuk impressed in the WHL with Moose Jaw, registering eight goals and an impressive 57 assists, totaling 65 points.

His exceptional offensive instincts and defensive awareness make him a valuable asset for the Blue Jackets' blue line. While he could return to Moose Jaw in the short term, Mateychuk's long-term impact with the Columbus Blue Jackets is highly anticipated.

#4 C Gavin Brindley

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Gavin Brindley may have a small stature, but he has considerable potential as a middle-six two-way center.

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Brindley 34th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. During his time at the University of Michigan, Brindley showcased his well-rounded game, contributing 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points.

Expected to return to Michigan for further development, Brindley - with his skill set and work ethic - is a player to watch in the coming years.

#5 RW Jordan Dumais

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7

Selected in the third round (96th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Jordan Dumais is a dynamic scoring winger standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 175 pounds.

His impressive performance in the QMJHL with Halifax, tallying 54 goals and 86 assists for a remarkable total of 140 points, highlight his offensive prowess. With the projection of becoming a top-six scoring winger, Dumais - with his speed, skill and ability to create scoring chances - is an exciting prospect for the Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' top prospects are a talented group with the potential to become major contributors in the NHL.

From elite centers to promising defensemen and scoring wingers, the Blue Jackets' future looks bright with these young players in the pipeline. As they continue to develop and gain experience, these players could play a pivotal role in the team's success.

