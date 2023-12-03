Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 3, 2023

The Boston Bruins (16-4-3), second in the Eastern Conference, will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-4), who are 15th and at the opposite end of the standings, on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

Boston secured a 4-3 victory on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs in its last game on Saturday, while Columbus won 4-2 at home against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

The game can be watched on NESN, BSOH and ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are grappling with a challenging season, scoring a meager 2.92 goals per game.

Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko and Johnny Gaudreau have contributed 22 goals and 21 assists, but the rest of the offense has faltered, leaving only three skaters with six goals or more.

Defensive struggles exacerbate the team's woes, conceding 3.36 goals per game. While Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov have amassed 2.4 defensive point shares, the remaining defensive unit has faltered, allowing opponents easy shots on goal.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has shined with a .911 save percentage, a 3.04 goals-against average and a 4.3 GAA on 570 shots.

On the other hand, the Boston Bruins are on a roll this season, showcasing a robust offense averaging 3.32 goals per game.

The top lines, led by David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand, have shone with an impressive 29 goals and 42 assists. The overall offensive depth is evident as Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk and Matthew Poitras have combined 18 goals and 26 assists.

Notably, defenseman Charlie McAvoy's three goals and 12 assists from the point amplify offensive strategies.

While the Bruins' offense has excelled, the defense takes the spotlight, allowing a stingy 2.50 goals per game, with only three conceded in the last two games.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and Key numbers

In the head-to-head history of 45 games between the Bruins and the Blue Jackets, covering both regular season and playoffs, the Bruins exhibit a commendable overall record of 28-16-1 (62.2%) against their Columbus counterparts. Zooming in on regular season matchups, the Bruins maintain a solid 24-14-1 (61.5%) record, specifically against the Blue Jackets. The two teams collided in the 2019 Conference Semi-Finals, a best-of-seven series that concluded with the Bruins triumphing in 6 games. The Bruins' dominance is underscored by their longest winning streak of 7 games over the Blue Jackets, with a 3-2 win on March 15, 2011, and extending until Nov. 21, 2014. The latest encounter occurred on Nov. 27, 2023, resulting in a 5-2 road loss for the Bruins against the Blue Jackets. The Bruins hold the 17th-ranked faceoff win percentage at 50.2% in the NHL. Blue Jackets trail slightly with a 47.4% faceoff win rate, ranking 25th in the league. Defensively, the Bruins stand among the NHL's elite, ranking third by conceding only 58 total goals (2.5 per game). In contrast, the Blue Jackets have faced defensive challenges, allowing 84 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in the league.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and Prediction

Boston Bruins has found success as favorites this season, securing victory in 12 out of 19 games, demonstrating a commendable 63.2% success rate in those situations.

The Bruins have also faced odds lower than -297 in three games, claiming victory in two of those instances. The current odds suggest a strong 74.8% chance of Boston winning their upcoming contest.

On the other side of the ice, the Blue Jackets have embraced their underdog status, securing upset victories in seven out of 21 games this season, representing a resilient 33.3% success rate.

Despite facing odds of +233 or longer once this season and ending in a loss, the Blue Jackets imply a 30.0% chance of winning in similar scenarios, showcasing their capacity for surprises in the face of challenging odds.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Boston Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Blue Jackets to surprise with an upset: Yes

