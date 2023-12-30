Columbus Blue Jackets vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 30th 2023

The Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets are set to face off at the KeyBank Center on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MSG.

Both teams are in the bottom half of their respective conference standings, and this matchup presents an opportunity for them to gain crucial points and improve their positions.

Buffalo Sabres - Game Preview

The Buffalo Sabres are seeking a comeback in this game following a 4-1 loss against the Boston Bruins in their recent matchup. Casey Mittelstadt leads the team in scoring, accumulating 30 points, with a team-high 21 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded 29 points, featuring 10 goals and 19 assists. Jeff Skinner has contributed 25 points, leading in goals with 14, while JJ Peterka has also tallied 25 points, comprising 12 goals and 13 assists. Alex Tuch has notched 24 points, including nine goals and 15 assists this season.

In the goaltending department, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds a 6-8-2 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage. Devon Levi is 7-5-2 with a 3.31 GAA and a .889 save percentage, while Eric Comrie has a 1-5 record with a 4.01 GAA and a .863 save percentage for the Sabres this season.

Blue Jackets - Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to capitalize on their recent 6-5 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game. Zach Werenski leads the team in scoring, contributing 25 points, including a team-leading 24 assists.

Johnny Gaudreau follows closely with 25 points, featuring 18 assists. Kirill Marchenko has notched 21 points, showcasing a team-high 13 goals, while Adam Fantilli has accumulated 22 points, with 10 goals and 12 assists. Ivan Provorov has recorded 20 points, highlighted by 18 assists, and Boone Jenner has contributed 18 points, including 13 goals.

In the goaltending department, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 7-8-6 record with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Spencer Martin has a 3-7-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .889 save percentage for the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-Head

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres have played a total of 46 games, producing an average of 6.6 goals per match. Columbus has a slightly higher average at 3.5 goals per game compared to Buffalo's 3.1. Columbus has secured 26 wins and suffered 20 losses, while Buffalo has recorded 20 wins and 26 losses. Overtime Performance: In games that extended to overtime, Columbus has won 5 times. On the other hand, the Sabres have won 1 game. Buffalo has displayed proficiency in shootouts, securing 2 wins.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Prediction

The Buffalo Sabres, listed as favorites at -204, are expected to secure a victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are the underdogs at +169. With an over/under set at 6.5, anticipation is high for a compelling matchup.

Despite the Sabres' recent 4-1 loss to the Bruins, they aim to bounce back against a Columbus team coming off a thrilling 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Sabres to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Casey Mittelstadt to score: Yes.