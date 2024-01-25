Columbus Blue Jackets vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 25, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets go on the road to play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Calgary Flames preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 14-23-9 and coming off a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday after dropping a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at home on Friday. In their last five games, Columbus is 1-4.

The Blue Jackets have been led by Johnny Gaudreau, who has 29 points, Adam Fantilli has 25 points, Zach Werenski has 25 points, Kirill Marchenko has 24 points and Ivan Provorov and Dmitri Voronkov have 23 points.

The Calgary Flames are 21-21-5 in 12th place in the Western Conference and coming off a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Calgary is on a three-game losing streak, and before that, they had won four straight games.

The Flames have been led by Blake Coleman, who has 39 points. Nazem Kadri has 38 points, Yegor Sharangovich has 34 points, Elias Lindholm has 31 points, MacKenzie Weegar has 28 points and Rasmus Andersson has 27 points.

Blue Jackets vs Flames: Head-to-head & key numbers

Calgary is 32-26-0-8 all-time against Columbus.

The Flames are 11-10-1 at home with a +2 goal differential.

Columbus is averaging 2.91 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

Calgary is averaging 3.11 goals per game, which ranks 17th.

The Blue Jackets allow 3.74 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

The Flames allow 3.11 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

Columbus is 5-10-5 with a -19 goal differential on the road.

Blue Jackets vs Flames: Odds & prediction

The Columbus Blue Jackets are +160 underdogs, while the Calgary Flames are -192 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Columbus and Calgary have both struggled as of late, but with the Flames at home, this is a good spot for them to return to the win column.

The Blue Jackets struggle to score goals while they also give up plenty, which will allow Calgary to get out to an early lead and hold onto it to cruise to the win.

Prediction: Flames 3, Blue Jackets 1.

Blue Jackets vs Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Calgary to win -192.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Elias Lindholm over 2.5 shots on goal -130.

Tip 4: Connor Zary over 0.5 points +114.

