Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (26-15-1) welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-22-9) to Rogers Place on Tuesday, January 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Edmonton's last game was a 3-1 road victory over the Flames on January 20, while Columbus lost 4-1 at home to the New Jersey Devils on January 19.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers have scored 147 goals, averaging 3.5 per game. On the defensive end, they've allowed 122 goals, averaging 2.9 per game.

Connor McDavid leads in scoring with 16 goals and 43 assists, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 22 goals and 28 assists. Zach Hyman has contributed 28 goals and 18 assists, and Evan Bouchard has 11 goals and 31 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a record of 21-9-1, maintaining a 2.53 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals this season, averaging 3.0 per game. However, they've struggled defensively, conceding a total of 168 goals at a rate of 3.7 per game.

Adam Fantilli leads the team with 11 goals and 14 assists, while Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 22 assists. In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds an 8-9-6 record, boasting a .905 SV% with 725 saves and allowing 76 goals at a 3.26 GAA.

Columbus Blue Jacket vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 65 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blue Jackets are 25-36-3-1 (40.8%) against the Oilers.

In faceoffs, the Blue Jackets have a 47.5% win rate, while the Oilers have a 52.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Blue Jackets boast a solid 79.8% success rate, while the Oilers maintain a strong 82.19% success rate.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and prediction

This season, Edmonton has dominated 24 of 36 games as the favorite team. In three matchups against odds of less than -369, the Oilers have won every time and have a 78.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have faced underdog status 41 times, managing to pull off upsets in 13 of those instances. Despite the odds, the Blue Jackets have not been considered a bigger underdog than the +290 odds assigned to them for the upcoming game, presenting a 25.6% chance to secure a victory in this game.

Prediction: Oilers 5–3 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Kirill Marchenko to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

