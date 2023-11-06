Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 6th 2023

On Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2), currently ranked 14th in the Eastern Conference, visit the Florida Panthers (5-4-1), who are positioned 11th in the conference. Both teams are in the lower half of the Eastern Conference standings and will face off at Amerant Bank Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Blue Jackets have faced offensive challenges this season, averaging just 2.55 goals per game. Boone Jenner, Adam Fantilli, and Jack Roslovic have been the primary contributors, accounting for nine goals and 10 assists. Unfortunately, the rest of the roster has struggled, with only three players having scored three goals or more. The lackluster offense makes it easy for opposing defenses to stifle them.

The Panthers have also faced offensive woes, scoring an average of only 2.60 goals per game. Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov have combined for 12 goals and 17 assists.

However, similar to the Blue Jackets, the remainder of the team has found it challenging to contribute consistently, with only two players having scored three goals or more. The top-heavy offense leaves the Panthers vulnerable to strong defensive opponents.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets have competed in 40 games as of today. Both teams have shown a strong offensive presence, averaging a combined total of 6 goals per match. The Panthers have secured 17 wins, while the Blue Jackets have 23 victories, showcasing a competitive rivalry. The two teams have experienced some overtime and shootout games, with the Panthers winning 5 games in a shootout and the Blue Jackets winning 3. On average, each team scores 3 goals per match, highlighting their balanced offensive performances.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers Predictions

In this matchup, the Florida Panthers are the favorites with odds at -235, while the Columbus Blue Jackets are the underdogs with odds at +189. The over/under is set at 6.5.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their last game on November 4, looking to bounce back. On the other hand, the Blue Jackets suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals on the same day.

Given their recent performance and favored status, the Panthers are expected to secure a victory in this NHL game.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Florida Panthers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Panthers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Panthers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score - Yes