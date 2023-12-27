Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 27th 2023

The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2) will clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6) at the Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on BSOH, MSGSN2 and ESPN+.

New Jersey's previous outing on Saturday resulted in a 3-2 home victory over the Red Wings. On the other hand, Columbus suffered a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in its home game on the same day.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 11-18-6, having suffered a 4-1 loss to Toronto in their recent game.

With an average of 3.09 goals scored and 3.63 goals against per game, they maintain a 15.3% success rate on the power play and an 81.4% penalty kill rate.

Leading the team, Zach Werenski boasts one goal, 24 assists and 87 shots on goal.

In goal, the projected starter for Columbus is Elvis Merzlikins, currently holding a 7-8-5 record this season with a 3.17 GAA and .909 SV%.

Conversely, the New Jersey Devils are 17-13-2 following their recent 3-2 victory over Detroit. Before this win, they had three consecutive losses against Edmonton, Philadelphia and Anaheim.

The team averages 3.41 goals scored and 2.56 goals against per game, with a 30% success rate on the power play and a 77.7% penalty kill rate.

Leading the Devils, Jack Hughes has contributed 14 goals, 25 assists and 120 shots on goal.

Vitek Vanecek is the projected starting goalie for New Jersey, holding a 12-6-1 record this season with a 3.28 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blue Jackets and Devils have faced off in 49 games. The Blue Jackets maintain an overall record of 28-18-1-2 (58.2%) against the Devils. The longest winning streak the Blue Jackets have enjoyed over the Devils spans nine games, starting on Dec 8, 2017, with a 5-3 victory and extending until Jan 18, 2020. The Devils showcase the NHL's fifth-best faceoff win percentage at 53.3%, while the Blue Jackets rank 25th with a faceoff win percentage of 47.7%. New Jersey boasts a 10.7% shooting percentage (10th in the league), while the Blue Jackets hold a 13th-ranked shooting percentage of 10.4%. Notably, the Blue Jackets have yet to keep their opponents scoreless this season, and the Devils have not secured a shutout. On average, Devil's skaters deliver 17.4 hits and block 12 shots per game.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has won 15 out of 26 games as the favored team this season. Notably, it did not win when the odds were lower than -271. The odds suggest a 73.0% chance of a New Jersey victory in the upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Blue Jackets have been labeled the underdogs 31 times this season. They have pulled off upsets in 10 of those instances. Columbus has twice faced odds of +218 or longer this season, losing both times. As they head into the next game, the Blue Jackets hold a 31.4% chance of emerging victorious.

Prediction: Blue Jackets 3–4 Devils

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: New Jersey Devils to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

