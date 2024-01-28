Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 28, 2024

The Seattle Kraken (20-18-10) will be hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-23-10) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, Jan 28, at 9 p.m. ET. Following recent setbacks, both teams are eager to get back on track.

Seattle's most recent match resulted in a 4-3 OT loss at home to the St. Louis on Jan 26, while Columbus, playing away on Jan 27, suffered a 5-4 OT defeat against the Canucks.

The game will be aired on ESPN+, SN, ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.96 goals per game, converting on 14.7% of their power play opportunities.

Kirill Marchenko leads the team with 15 goals and 10 assists, while Zach Werenski has notched 26 assists. Adam Fantilli contributes 12 goals, 15 assists, and 113 shots on goal.

On defensive end, the Blue Jackets allow an average of 3.7 goals per game and successfully kill off 79.7% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds an 8-10-7 record, allowing 85 goals at a 3.4 GAA, making 773 saves with a 901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken maintain an average of 2.81 goals per game, succeeding on 20.9% of their power play opportunities.

Jared McCann leads the team with 19 goals and 14 assists, supported by Vince Dunn's 28 assists and Oliver Bjorkstrand's 13 goals, 25 assists and 129 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Kraken allow an average of 2.9 goals per game and efficiently kill of 78.2% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 14-8-9, with a 2.37 GAA and an impressive .920 SV%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and Significant numbers

The teams have faced off 5 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blue Jackets have an overall record of 2-3 (40%) against the Kraken.

In faceoffs, both teams share a 47.25% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Kraken exhibit a 78.2% success rate, with the Blue Jackets trailing closely at 78.1%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Seattle has won 10 out of the 17 games played as the odds favorite this season. The Kraken exhibit a perfect record in games with odds shorter than -222, carrying a 68.9% high probability of winning this game.

Conversely, the Blue Jackets, listed as the underdog 44 times this season, pulled off upsets in 14 games. Columbus holds a 5-13 record where the odds list the team at +182 or longer.

Prediction: Kraken 5 - 2 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Oliver Bjorkstrand to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jared McCann to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

