Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 30, 2024

The St. Louis Blues (26-20-2) are set to extend their current five-game winning streak as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-24-10) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, January 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis secured a 4-3 victory at home in their last match on Sunday against the Kings, while Columbus suffered a 4-2 loss on the road against Kraken in their most recent game on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, TVAS, BSOH, and BSMW.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.96 goals per game, converting on 14.9% of their power play opportunities.

Yegor Chinakhov leads the team with 14 goals and 10 assists, while Zach Werenski has notched 26 assists. Johnny Gaudreau contributes seven goals, 24 assists, and 113 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets allow an average of 3.74 goals per game and successfully kill off 77.1% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Daniil Tarasov holds a 3-5-2 record, maintaining a 3.79 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have been averaging 2.90 goals per game and allowing 3.15 goals against per game. Their power play success rate is 15.5%, and their penalty kill operates at 78%.

Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 17 goals, 35 assists, and 98 shots on goal. Pavel Buchnevich is a key contributor with 17 goals and 22 assists, while Jordan Kyrou adds 14 goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a 17-12-2 record this year, maintaining a 2.97 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 92 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blues have an overall record of 55-33-3-1 (61.4%) against the Blue Jackets.

In faceoffs, the Blues have a 49.1% win rate, while the Blue Jackets have 47.1%.

On penalty kills the Blue Jackets boast a 77.1% success rate, while the Blues are at 78%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues: Odds and prediction

St. Louis boasts a winning record as the favorite this season, having won six out of the 13 games in that capacity. In two instances with odds shorter than -165, the Blues secured a victory and now hold a 62.3% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Blues Jackets have embraced the underdog role 45 times this season, managing to upset their opponent in 14 of those games, translating to a 31.1% success rate. Particularly, when faced with odds making them underdogs of +139 or longer, Columbus holds a record of 10 wins and 21 losses, with a win probability of 41.8%.

Prediction: Blues 4 - 3 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs St. Louis Blues: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blues to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Yeagor Chinakhov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Kyrou to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

