Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 14th 2023

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena. The game can be seen on Sportsnet in Canada and streamed on ESPN+.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are 9-16-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference and coming off a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. They are 1-4 in their last five games.

The team is led by Zach Werenski (21 points), Boone Jenner (18 points), Kirill Marchenko (17 points) and Adam Fantilli (16 points).

Meanwhile, Toronto returns home after back-to-back games. The team went 1-0-1 and is coming off a 7-3 blowout win over the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs are 3-1 in their last four games.

Toronto is led by Wiliam Nylander (36 points), Auston Matthews (32 points), Mitch Marner (29 points), John Tavares (26 points) and Morgan Reilly (20 points).

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 18-12-1-5 all-time against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets allow 3.5 goals per game, which ranks 29th in the NHL.

Toronto is averaging 3.46 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Columbus averages just 2.9 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs allow 3.19 goals per game.

The Blue Jackets are 2-8-3 on the road.

Toronto is 8-4-1 at home this season.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs: Odds & prediction

The Columbus Blue Jackets are +220 underdogs, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -270 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 and the over juiced to -130.

Columbus was expected to be near the bottom of the standings this season, and that is the case. Toronto, meanwhile, returns home after splitting their two games in New York.

The Maple Leafs were dealing with the flu bug in New York, but reports indicate Toronto is starting to get healthier. At home, the Maple Leafs have been solid this season. Toronto is expected to cruise to victory here as Columbus' defense and goaltending have been an issue.

Prediction: Toronto 5, Columbus 2

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 -108.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -130.

Tip 3: Calle Jarnkrok over 0.5 points +110.

Tip 4: Zach Werenski over 2.5 shots -145.

