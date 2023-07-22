"Confirming Aaron Rodgers' report" - When an NHL team had the best reaction to Jets QB's trade from Packers 

In March 2023, Aaron Rodgers shocked fans by announcing his firm intention to play for the New York Jets. Having devoted his entire career to the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' move marked a momentous turning point in his career.

The Winnipeg Jets, a team in the National Hockey League, saw this as a unique opportunity. Only an hour after Rodgers' announcement, the Jets' social media team was quick to act, posting a brilliantly edited image of the football legend wearing their jersey and holding a hockey stick. Alongside the photo were the words:

"Confirming Aaron Rodgers Report."

The picture was quick to catch the attention of fans on social media, generating buzz and excitement.

Less than two months later, on April 24, 2023, the trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets was officially confirmed.

The Packers agreed to trade Rodgers and their 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets. In return, the Jets sent New York's 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), and a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207). Additionally, a conditional 2024 second-round pick was included in the trade, which could become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of snaps.

Aaron Rodgers invited fans to the Stadium Series event at MetLife Stadium

After joining the Jets, Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to extend a warm invitation to fans for the Stadium Series event.

In a video shared by the New York Rangers on Twitter, Aaron Rodgers expressed his excitement for the series, which will be held at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers addressed the fans in the video:

"As a newcomer in New York this spring, I felt the love when I was at MSG.

"Now it's my pleasure to welcome you guys to my new home, MetLife Stadium. Can't wait to see you at the Stadium Series in February. Go Rangers!"

Mark the date on your calendar for February 2024.

