Conn Smythe Trophy: A look at the contenders to win Playoffs MVP

The Conn Smythe trophy is awarded to the MVP of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs. The playoffs are now down to the final two teams with the Stanley Cup Finals set to kick off on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the Florida Panthers in a very intriguing matchup, as the Panthers have gotten to the Finals as the eighth seed.

Both teams have been led by a few standout players so let's take a look at the two favorites on both teams to win the Conn Smythe trophy.

#1. Sergei Bobrovsky

If the Florida Panthers are going to win the Stanley Cup, Sergei Bobrovsky will likely be the key reason.

Once Florida changed goalies and went to Bobrovsky during the Boston Bruins series, the Russian stole several games for the Panthers to lead them to the Cup Final.

In these playoffs, Bobrovsky is 11-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .935 SV% along with one shutout. The Russian has kept Florida into games and will need to continue this dominance stretch for the Panthers to win the Cup.

#2. Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel is finally playing in his first playoffs and he has been Vegas' best player and a key reason why the Golden Knights are in the Cup Final.

In 17 games, Eichel has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points as he has more than one point per game. The American forward is also playing almost 20 minutes a night and has been a key reason for Vegas' offensive success. If the Golden Knights are going to score on Bobrovsky, Eichel will need his A-game.

#3. Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk has been Mr. Clutch for the Florida Panthers these playoffs.

Tkachuk has 21 points in 16 games for Florida, including four game-winning goals to lead the Panthers to the Cup Final.

On any other team, Tkachuk is the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe, but with how well Bobrovsky is playing, the Russian deserves it should Florida win. But, if Tkachuk continues this pace and Bobrovsky has some rough games but the Panthers still win, the American could very well hoist the Conn Smythe.

#4. Jonathan Marchessault

The Vegas Golden Knights have been led by their offense and although Eichel is the shoo-in should Vegas win the Cup, Jonathan Marchessault would be next in line to win the Conn Smythe.

Marchessault has 17 points in 17 playoff games along with three game-winning goals as the forward has been clutch and is adding secondary scoring for Vegas. The Golden Knights will need secondary scoring in these playoffs so Marchessault will be key for Vegas' success.

