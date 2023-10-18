Among the top five best-dressed stars in the 2023/24 NHL season, the name "Connor Bedard" may surprise a few, but his impeccable fashion choices have solidified his place alongside Arber Xhekaj, Anthony, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine.

In a league celebrated for its breathtaking displays of athleticism, the NHL has also become a stage for players to showcase their unique sense of style. As the 2023/24 season kicks into high gear, we have witnessed a slew of players who aren't just excelling on the ice but also off it with their fashion choices.

With just over a week for the players to showcase their fashion finesse, we're embarking on the third season of evaluating their style and noticed that styles tend to evolve as the season progresses and players become more comfortable around the rink.

Here are the NHL's top five best-dressed stars of the new season:

#5. Arber Xhekaj

The "WiFi" in the NHL is causing a stir with his Euro-chic style. The dynamic defenseman of the Montreal Canadiens wardrobe is a treasure trove of tailored suits in vibrant colors and patterns, frequently accessorized with high-end items.

Image Credit: Twitter.com/CanadiensMTL

His meticulous eye for detail and ability to seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary fashion have established him as a trendsetter in the NHL fashion world.

#4. Anthony Duclair

A prominent winger for the San Jose Sharks, is no stranger to the world of fashion.

Image Credit: Twitter.com/SanJoseSharks

His style is an intriguing fusion of streetwear and high-end designer brands, often featuring eye-catching sneakers and statement pieces, making him stand out on and off the ice.

#3. Patrik Laine

The Finnish forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets embraces a laid-back, Scandinavian-inspired style.

Laine's fashion is centered on minimalism and practicality, opting for casual yet high-quality pieces that accentuate his tall, athletic frame, establishing him as a symbol of effortless style.

#2. Auston Matthews

The celebrated star center for the Toronto Maple Leafs has become renowned for his sharp, clean-cut fashion choices.

Image Credit: Twitter.com/MapleLeafs

His wardrobe exudes classic elegance, with perfectly tailored suits, crisp shirts, and tasteful accessories that make a powerful fashion statement.

#1. Connor Bedard

At just 18 years old, Bedard's fashion sense transcends his age. Connor Bedard has been turning heads and capturing the lenses of photographers during pre-game arrival, post-game press conferences, and even various charity events.

Since he arrived in the NHL, Bedard has consistently been pushing the boundaries of fashion with his unique style choices. His fashion-forward approach has been applauded by fans and style enthusiasts alike.

With an ever-growing social media following, Bedard's fashion choices reflect the unique sensibilities of his generation, and his bold ensembles and eagerness to experiment propel him towards style icon status.

These five NHL stars, each representing distinct facets of the fashion world, all have a common passion for expressing themselves through their clothing. In an industry often overshadowed by on-ice performances, their fashion-forward outlook serves as a refreshing reminder of the NHL's diversity and individuality.

As the new season unfolds, fans can anticipate thrilling hockey action and the ongoing style evolution of these five best-dressed stars.

Whether it's Arber Xhekaj's European elegance, Anthony Duclair's urban flair, Auston Matthews' timeless elegance, Patrik Laine's minimalist charm, or Connor Bedard's youthful audacity, their fashion choices add a dash of glamour to the hockey.