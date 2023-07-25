For young hockey sensation Connor Bedard, family support was transformative when he observed his sister, Madisen, passionately competing in gymnastics.

Connor Bedard, widely recognized as a rising star in the hockey world, had been immersed in the sport from a tender age. Bedard dreamt of becoming a professional hockey player, determined to carve a path for himself. However, it was the dedication and drive of his sister in her gymnastics pursuits that left an impression on him.

Melanie, Connor's mother, said:

“Connor would say that to Madi about gymnastics. ‘You train for 30 hours, then you have six minutes and if you stumble on beam, that’s it. I have my teammates to bail me out. I make so many mistakes every game, but I have my teammates to bail me out. You don’t.’ I think watching her really helped.”

Unlike the bright lights of professional hockey, Madisen's gymnastics journey was more personal, an individual endeavor with her accomplishments bearing the weight of her dedication. Melanie and Tom Bedard, Connor's parents, faced the challenging task of nurturing both their children's passions while ensuring Madisen felt just as significant in her own endeavors without overwhelming her with external pressures.

Melanie said:

“You can’t compare the two sports.”

For the Bedards, family support is the driving force behind their children's achievements. As Connor begins his NHL journey, he does so with a sense of purpose and gratitude, inspired by his sister.

Chicago Blackhawks Sign top prospect Connor Bedard to three-year entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks and top prospect Connor Bedard agreed on a three-year entry-level contract earlier in July after drafting him first overall. Entry-level contracts are mandatory for players under 25 as of September 15th in the year of their first contract and are two-way deals, enabling minor league assignments without waivers.

For 2023 rookies, the maximum annual salary is $950,000, which applies to Bedard. ELCs include signing and performance bonuses, with signing bonuses capped at 10% of the contract's total and paid annually. Performance bonuses, maxing at $3.5 million, are paid by the team and count against the salary cap.

Bedard, aged 18, will sign a three-year contract, giving him a chance to develop and make an impact with the Blackhawks. ELCs provide opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and negotiate future contracts based on performance and value to the team.

