Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli will likely be selected first and second overall on Wednesday at the 2023 NHL draft.

Although in most draft classes, there isn't a huge difference between the first and second overall picks, this draft class is much different.

Bedard is a generational player and everything Fantilli does, Bedard does better. So there isn't much of a comparison between the two.

Connor Bedard vs Adam Fantilli: Breaking down the differences

Both Bedard and Fantilli are very good shooters and offensive players, but Bedard is just better.

Bedard has been praised for his shot, with an NHL scout saying he might have the best shot in the NHL in his rookie season.

Bedard's skating is much better than Fantilli's, as he can make his own offense and deke his way through a defenseman.

Adam Fantilli has also admitted Connor Bedard is better than him, and expects the first overall pick to do better than people even predict.

"He's a phenomenal hockey player and a great kid," said Fantilli. "We're pretty good buddies. To watch him have success like that was awesome. He was a huge part of why we won that gold medal...

"There's a lot of eyes on him in terms of everything he's going to be expected to do with the amount of success he's had in juniors and on an international level. In my eyes, he's going to be able to exceed those, because he's such an amazing guy and amazing player."

The lone thing Adam Fantilli has on Connor Bedard is his size. Bedard is a tad smaller as he's listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 lbs, compared to Fantilli who is listed at 6-foot-2 195 lbs. However, for being under six feet, Bedard still hits hard and isn't afraid to get physical.

As we also saw in the world juniors, Fantilli can also play a shutdown role and be on a checking line which Bedard can't. However, with how high they will be drafted, neither will need to be relied upon to play a checking role.

Ultimately, if Bedard wasn't in this year's draft, Fantilli would be drafted first overall. But Bedard is special and even with how good Fantilli is, he doesn't compare to Bedard.

