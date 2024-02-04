Connor Bedard vs Victor Wembanyama: Comparing #1 overall picks' stupendous debut NHL, NBA seasons

In 2023, Connor Bedard was selected first in the NHL draft, while Victor Wembanyama was chosen as the first pick in the NBA. Starting their debut seasons as rookies, these young stars garnered a growing appreciation from fans.

Here, we will compare their impressive rookie season stats.

Victor Wembanyama's Rookie NBA Season:

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, the towering presence (7-foot-4) for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, showcased remarkable skills and versatility during his rookie season. In 44 regular-season games so far, the French prodigy averages 20.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he contributesy in other facets of the game, averaging 3.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Wembanyama has a shooting percentage of 46.2%, including a notable 30.1% from beyond the arc. His free-throw accuracy stands at an impressive 81.3%.

Connor Bedard's rookie NHL Season:

Connor Bedard

On the ice, Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard made an immediate impact in the NHL, living up to the expectations set by his No. 1 draft selection. In his debut season, Bedard has played 39 games, accumulating 33 points through 15 goals and 18 assists. Despite facing a challenging -22 plus-minus rating, Bedard's offense is commendable.

Bedarrd's contribution on the power play was evident, with seven power-play assists underlining his effectiveness with the man advantage. Bedard's overall time on ice averaged at 19 minutes and 4 seconds per game, with a productive time on ice per game standing at 22:32 minutes. His performance on the ice, despite the jaw fracture, has positioned him as a player to watch in the coming seasons.

Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama met in Chicago

Bedard and Victor Wembanyama met in Chicago to discuss their experiences as top selections. Wembanyama chose jersey No. 1 due to the Spurs' draft pick, while Bedard opted for No. 98 to stand out.

Bedard said:

“Nobody had it in the NHL at the time.”

Wembanyama told Bedard,:

“The goal is to make that number legendary, you know. People, when they see No. 98, they’ll think of you.”

During their meeting at the Blackhawks' practice facility, they shared insights on draft excitement, home openers and their respective sports. Bedard leads NHL rookies with 33 points, while Wembanyama leads NBA rookies in points, rebounds and blocks.