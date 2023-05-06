Connor Bedard Watch: Which team will win the NHL Draft Lottery? 

The NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8. The number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has been known for a very long time. That pick will be 17-year-old forward Connor Bedard.

Bedard is a generational talent. Like Sidney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, and Nathan Mackinnon, Bedard is poised for a long and successful NHL career.

Before we get into the lottery, let's take a look at how good Bedard really is.

Connor Bedard has dominated each and every level of hockey he has played. During the 2022-23 Western Hockey League season, Bedard scored 71 goals and recorded 143 points in just 57 games with the Regina Pats. That 2.5 points per game led the league by a mile.

How did he fair in the playoffs or on the big stage with the pressure on? How about 10 goals and 20 points in their seven-game first-round defeat and 23 points in seven games at the U-20 World Junior Championships?

In three WHL seasons, Connor Bedard recorded the following numbers:

2020-21: 12 goals, 28 points in 15 games

2021-22: 51 goals, 100 points in 62 games

2022-23: 71 goals, 143 points in 57 games

The upward trajectory is obvious and Connor Bedard is only going to get better.

So who has a shot at drafting the kid first overall this summer?

There are 16 teams eligible to win the 2023 NHL Draft lottery and the odds are as follows:

1. Anaheim Ducks (58 points) - 18.5%

2. Columbus Blue Jackets (59 points) - 13.5%

3. Chicago Blackhawks (59 points ) - 11.5%

4. San Jose Sharks (60 points) - 9.5%

5. Montreal Canadiens (68 points) - 8.5%

6. Arizona Coyotes (70 points) - 7.5%

7. Philadelphia Flyers (75 points) - 6.5%

8. Washington Capitals (80 points) - 6.0%

9. Detroit Red Wings (80 points) 5.0%

10. St. Louis Blues (81 points) - 3.5%

11. Vancouver Canucks (83 points) - 3.0%

12. Ottawa Senators (86 points) - 2.5%

13. Buffalo Sabres (91 points) - 2.0%

14. Pittsburgh Penguins (91 points) - 1.5%

15. Nashville Predators (92 points) - 0.5%

16. Calgary Flames (93 points) - 0.5%

Connor Bedard draft lottery prediction

For the sake of the NHL, I am going to pick the Chicago Blackhawks as the winners of the draft lottery.

The league is desperate for a big-name player to be drafted into a top market, especially with Crosby and Ovechkin nearing the end of their careers. Chicago is exactly the type of market they want. After dumping essentially their entire team over the past two seasons, the Hawks will be the big winners on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes