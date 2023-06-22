Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey Devils: 3 reasons why they should consider trading for Winnipeg Jets goalie

Connor Hellebuyck has one year left on his deal and could be traded this summer and the New Jersey Devils are one of the front-runners to land him

Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the NHL and TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the goalie is interested in being traded to and signing a long-term deal with the Devils.

"New Jersey is one of the teams that we understand Connor Hellebuyck would be interested in signing an extension with in a sign-and-trade," LeBrun said during his Insider Trading segment. "Now, they're not the only team, of course, and listen, New Jersey has investigated it. But they've had a conversation with Winnipeg."

With Hellebuyck open to signing a long-term deal, there are a couple of reasons why New Jersey should pursue the goalie.

#1, Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the league

The first, and most obvious reason the New Jersey Devils should pursue Connor Hellbuyck, is due to the fact he is one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Hellebuyck is a Vezina-caliber goalie every year and can start a bulk of games, similar to Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Jets goaltender was the main reason Winnipeg made the playoff last season as he went 37-25-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 SV%.

The Devils also were hindered by their goaltender last season as they went back and forth between Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek but neither are a true number one, so if New Jersey acquired Hellebuyck they would be a Cup favorite.

#2, May not cost a lot

Although Connor Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets may not get a lot of value for him.

Hellebuyck has one year left on his deal and has told Winnipeg he won't re-sign so the Jets don't have much leverage for asking for a king's ransom. Although Hellebuyck's salary and contract will be a lot, what New Jersey has to give up for him likely won't be too much.

#3, East is wide open

The final reason New Jersey should look to acquire Connor Hellebuyck is due to the fact the East appears to be wide open.

The Boston Bruins will take a step back as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are expected to retire. Tampa Bay and Toronto will lose players to the cap and the Rangers, Hurricanes, and Panthers all seem likely to have success again next season.

If the Devils acquire Hellebuyck, they would immediately be the betting favorite to come out of the East.

