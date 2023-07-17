Connor McDavid stats: Which team has limited McJesus to under 1 PPG in his career?

The Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, arguably the best hockey player in the NHL right now, has put up impressive numbers with almost every team in the league.

However, the St. Louis Blues are the one team against which McDavid has struggled the most to maintain his point consistency. The Blues are the only team in the NHL to keep Connor McDavid under a point-per-game (PPG) average.

For obvious reasons, hockey fans will find it difficult to accept that the Blues are the only team that has kept McDavid under a point-per-game (PPG) average. However, there is a simple calculation that can be used to validate this statistic.

In his NHL career, McDavid has played 21 games against the St. Louis Blues and has garnered 18 points (7 goals and 11 assists). To calculate his point-per-game (PPG) average against the St. Louis Blues, divide his total points by the number of games played against them, and the result is 0.857.

Since making his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season, McDavid has averaged 1.49 point-per-game in his career. The 26-year-old has played eight seasons in the NHL, accumulating 850 points (303 goals and 547 assists) in 569 games.

Connor McDavid wins his fifth Art Ross Trophy

Connor McDavid won his fifth Art Ross Trophy and the third consecutive as the leading goal-scorer in the 2022-23 season. He garnered 153 points (64 goals and 89 assists) in 82 games. He became only the sixth player since Mario Lemieux (1995-96) to record 150 points in a single season.

The Oilers star is now the third-joint player with Phil Esposito and Jaromir Jagr to win the most Art Ross Trophy in the NHL.

In the 2023 NHL Awards held in Nashville last month, McDavid took home a total of five awards: the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, and Best NHL Player ESPY Award.

In his relatively young career, Connor McDavid has won a plethora of awards. But, the only silverware, he has not added to his collection is the coveted Stanley Cup championship.

McDavid's fans around the world are counting down the days until the 26-year-old finally lifts the Stanley Cup. It will be fascinating to see if 2024 is the year for fans.

