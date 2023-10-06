Connor McDavid vs. David Pastrnak: Who should I draft in Fantasy Hockey 2023-24?

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and will be the first overall pick in every fantasy hockey league this season.

If you have the first overall pick, there is not even a discussion on who to draft, as it should be an easy selection to draft McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers star has led the NHL in points in the last three seasons and at at age 26, he's just entering his prime.

McDavid also gets a ton of power-play points, as last season he had 71 points on the PP which is great for fantasy hockey. As good of a player as David Pastrnak is, there isn't a chance that drafting him over Connor McDavid makes any sense.

Last season, McDavid had 40 more points than him, and even had more goals than Pastrnak who is known as a goal scorer.

If you are going to debate Pastrnak over anyone, it would be the other Oilers star Leon Draisaitl. But, even then, Draisaitl should be picked ahead of Pastrnak.

Currently, on ESPN's fantasy hockey rankings, McDavid is ranked first while Pastrnak is fourth. On Yahoo's, McDavid is ranked first while Pastrnak is third.

Connor McDavid's NHL career

Ever since Connor McDavid got into the NHL he has been dominant. McDavid is coming off an incredible scoring 153 points in 82 games while scoring 64 goals which was a career-high. It is a scary sight for the NHL that McDavid is becoming an even better goal-scorer.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is on pace to shatter NHL records. If he has another 150+ point season he will already have 1,000 career points. He's only the sixth player in NHL history to record 150+ points in a season, but that seems like something he can get every year.

David Pastrnak's stats

David Pastrnak is one of the best players in the NHL, but he doesn't come close to Connor McDavid.

Pastrnak is coming off his first 100+ point season, which was in his ninth year in the league. Also, the Bruins lost David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron which will hinder Boston's offense and likely lead to a worse season for Pastrnak.

In his career, Pastrnak has skated in 592 games, recording 301 goals, 316 assists and a plus-minus of +120.

