Conor Garland contract: How much has Canucks winger earned through his career so far?

Conor Garland made waves upon debuting in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. Instantaneously, recognized for his speed, agility and scoring acumen, he quickly established himself as an impactful winger.

Garland's journey took a new turn when he joined Vancouver in 2021, bringing strong talent that quickly integrated with their team dynamic. Since then, his journey has been one of perseverance, skill development and his love for ice hockey.

Conor Garland's earnings so far

Garland began his professional career with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2015-16 season and his pay was estimated at $85,000.

Over subsequent seasons, his earnings gradually increased as he spent more time playing in major games. By 2018–19, he had reached $475,376.

Garland reached a significant career milestone during 2019–20, earning $750,000 to reflect his increasing value to the Coyotes. By the following season, his pay had reached $800,000.

Garland then joined the Vancouver Canucks, signing a five-year contract worth $24,750,000. His income tripled, as his 2021–22 season earnings totaled $3,750,000, while his 2022–23 season reached $4,000,000.

According to CapFriendly, Garland has estimated earnings totaling $10,165,376 during his NHL career as of the 2023–24 season. This total includes his salaries, signing bonuses and performance bonuses; it does not take into account player expenses such as agent fees, escrow and income tax payments.

Does Conor Garland want a trade?

Conor Garland may be nearing the end of his tenure with the team. Per reports from TSN insider Chris Johnston, Garland's agent was granted permission by management to explore trade options, indicating a potential change in Garland's career trajectory.

Garland has taken a professional stance when responding to reports circulating regarding trade discussions, neither confirming nor denying them. His main goal remains to help his team win their season opener and he has indicated his intent to stay focused on performance rather than off-ice negotiations.

As this situation develops, the Canucks management, Garland and his agent will negotiate the complexities of any potential trade deal involving Garland. This will inevitably have lasting ramifications for his career trajectory and the composition of their team.

Garland's potential trade includes several financial considerations. He still has three years remaining on his Canucks contract, with an estimated annual cap hit of $5 million per season. Any team interested in acquiring him should take this into account.

Conor Garland remains an effective top-six forward, posting 83 goals and 194 points over 322 career games. His addition to any team would surely provide them with a boost.