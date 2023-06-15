Conor McGregor's infamous strut celebration was once mimicked by Bruins star Brad Marchand after OT winner

In March 2019, Conor McGregor showed that not even an arrest could dampen his St. Patrick's Day spirit. Despite being involved in an incident where he smashed a fan's phone, McGregor made a surprise appearance at a Boston Bruins game to drop the puck.

A short video introducing McGregor played before the puck drop, and he stepped onto the ice waving a green Bruins jersey. The crowd in Boston erupted with excitement upon seeing McGregor.

During the puck drop, McGregor's enthusiasm seemed to get the better of him. After releasing the puck, he turned to pump up the crowd once again, almost forgetting to shake hands at center ice before quickly realizing his mistake.

At the time, McGregor, who was 30 years old then, was also facing a civil suit related to the cellphone incident. The plaintiff sought over $15,000 in damages.

In the same game, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins showcased his admiration for Conor McGregor's passionate pregame speech. He imitated the MMA fighter's signature strut after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Marchand revealed that he had hoped to score just to have the opportunity to celebrate in that manner.

McGregor, who had earlier participated in Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade, attended his first-ever hockey game at TD Garden. Prior to the game, McGregor fired up the entire team with an inspiring speech, leaving them with bottles of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey to commemorate the holiday.

McGregor proudly stated that he remained undefeated in the building, likening his success to the resilient spirit of the Bostonians.

Marchand's Career Milestones and Conor McGregor's Impact Propel Bruins to Victory

The impact of Conor McGregor's energy was evident as Marchand notched the 15th overtime goal of his career and achieved a new career-high of 87 points for the season with an assist on Patrice Bergeron's goal. The win was a much-needed boost for the Bruins, who had been struggling with a three-game losing streak.

Despite the challenges, the week ended on a memorable note for the Bruins, thanks to McGregor's presence and Marchand's game-winning performance. The combination of McGregor's motivational speech and Marchand's stellar play brought a surge of energy to the team, revitalizing their spirits and setting the stage for future success.

Poll : 0 votes