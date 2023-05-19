Corey Perry landing spots: One more ride for one of the toughest in the league?

Will Corey Perry be headed somewhere else in the NHL? As the 2023 NHL free agency period approaches, one player who could provide a significant boost to multiple teams is Corey Perry, a free agent from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Let's explore why those teams would benefit from his skill set.

Who will be signing Corey Perry this offseason?

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are a team known for their physicality and strong two-way play. Corey Perry's hard-nosed style of play perfectly aligns with the Bruins' identity. His ability to agitate opponents and create havoc in front of the net would be a valuable asset for the Bruins' power play.

Additionally, Perry's scoring touch and willingness to go to the dirty areas would provide secondary scoring support behind Boston's top line. His tenacity and leadership qualities would resonate with the Bruins' fan base and make him an ideal fit in Boston with Brad Marchand.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have established themselves as a perennial Stanley Cup contender since their inception. Adding Corey Perry to their roster would bring a blend of toughness, experience, and scoring ability. Perry's physicality and agitating style of play would fit well within the Golden Knights' competitive identity.

His versatility to play in various roles, including the power play and penalty kill, would make him a valuable asset in Vegas. Perry's experience as a Stanley Cup champion and his ability to elevate his game in the playoffs would provide added depth and leadership during crucial postseason moments. The combination of Perry's grit and offensive contributions would make him a seamless fit on the Golden Knights' roster.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers possess one of the most dynamic offensive duos in the NHL with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Adding Corey Perry to their lineup would provide the Oilers with a seasoned veteran who can provide grit and playoff experience. Perry's ability to play a physical game and create space for his linemates would complement the high-end skill of McDavid and Draisaitl.

His ability to contribute offensively, both at even strength and on the power play, would provide valuable secondary scoring support. Furthermore, Perry's leadership qualities and knowledge of what it takes to win in the postseason could prove invaluable for a young Oilers team looking to make more deep playoff runs.

Corey Perry's gritty style of play, playoff experience, and scoring ability make him an enticing free agent target for the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers. His hard-nosed approach, combined with his offensive contributions, would seamlessly integrate into these teams' respective identities. It will be intriguing to see where Perry lands in the 2023 free agency period and the impact he can make on his new team.

