Could Carter Hart be the answer to the Edmonton Oilers' goalie woes?

The Edmonton Oilers entered this season as one of the Stanley Cup favorites, but goaltending remained a major question mark. Through 12 games, the Oilers are 2-9-1 and are the second-worst team in the NHL. It's been a frustrating start and a big reason why is their goaltending.

Edmonton is allowing 4.17 goals per game while having a .860 SV% as a team, which is the worst in the league. It got so bad that the franchise sent Jack Campbell down to the AHL, and many fans are calling for the team to make a trade.

On paper, there aren't a ton of goalies available, but one that could be available is Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Will the Edmonton Oilers trade for Carter Hart?

In the off-season, there was a lot of speculation that the Philadelphia Flyers would trade for Carter Hart. Ultimately, the team opted to keep him and to begin the season, Hart has been stellar.

Although Hart is currently injured, if the Oilers can work out a trade for him it would make a lot of sense. First off, Hart has proven he can be a solid starting NHL goaltender and play 50+ games.

This season, Hart is 4-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 SV% as he looks like he's back to his old self. However, one problem that could make a trade unlikely is the fact that Hart is only 25 and will be a pending RFA, so Philadelphia will still have his rights.

The Flyers seem two years away from competing and at age 27, Carter Hart should be entering his prime and ready to lead the team on a playoff run.

However, if Philadelphia for whatever reason does want to trade Hart, as they would likely get a first-round pick and more, Edmonton should be calling for him.

Hart is from Edmonton and right now, the Oilers need a goalie to stabilize this team. Edmonton has a Stanley Cup contender on paper, outside of goaltending, and right now, they need to make a move. Trading for Hart should be that move.

