Could Jonathan Toews return in 2024? 3 NHL teams who could benefit from Blackhawks legend's addition

The NHL's offseason has been marked by various signings, but one notable figure remains a free agent: Jonathan Toews.

The former top NHL centerman's prolonged absence from the free-agent market has fueled speculation about his potential return in the 2023-24 season. While Toews' performance might have taken a dip in certain areas, his exceptional faceoff skills could be an asset to teams in need of his expertise.

Here's a closer look at his situation and three teams that could benefit from his presence on the roster:

Jonathan Toews' current status

Toews' extended free agency has sparked curiosity among fans and analysts alike. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain was renowned for his leadership and two-way play, something several teams could do with on their rosters.

While his overall performance might have declined in recent seasons, particularly in offensive categories, his ability to excel in the faceoff circle remains intact.

#1. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres could greatly benefit from Jonathan Toews' faceoff skills. Last season, the Sabres struggled in the faceoff circle, with the worst percentage in the league, and Toews' expertise could help improve their possession and control of the puck.

#2. Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken, entering their second season, might seek experienced players who can contribute to their growth. Jonathan Toews' leadership qualities and faceoff abilities could align well with the Kraken's needs, helping them solidify their play in critical moments and bolster their depth down the middle.

#3. Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks, like the other teams mentioned, could use an injection of leadership and faceoff expertise. Toews' skills in the circle could provide the Ducks with an advantage in key situations, potentially leading to increased offensive opportunities.

As the Ducks continue their rebuilding phase, Toews could serve as a valuable mentor to their young core.

Jonathan Toews' prolonged free agency has raised questions about his potential return for the upcoming NHL season. While his performance might have declined in some areas, he remains a valuable asset.

Teams in need of faceoff proficiency and veteran leadership, such as the Sabres, Kraken and Ducks could benefit from Toews' presence on the ice.

As the season approaches, the NHL community will be watching closely to see where Toews' career takes him next, or if he chooses to retire instead.