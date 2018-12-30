×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coyotes rally to beat Ducks 5-4 in OT on Schmaltz's goal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 11:40 IST
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the skidding Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Coyotes trailed 4-2 less than nine minutes into the second but tied it before the period was over. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Christian Fischer, Nick Cousins and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona, and Adin Hill stopped 37 shots.

Alex Galchenyuk and Clayton Keller each had two assists. Schmaltz and Ekman-Larsson also had assists for multi-point games.

Ondrej Kase had two goals for the Ducks, who have dropped five straight. Daniel Sprong and Adam Henrique also scored. Nick Ritchie had three assists and John Gibson made 25 saves.

Kase opened the scoring 46 seconds into the game when he flipped a backhand past Hill on a breakaway. It was the second-quickest goal for Anaheim to start a game this season.

The teams then traded power-play goals on one-timers.

Sprong gave the Ducks a two-goal advantage when he took a pass from Jakob Silfverberg less than 14 minutes in for his fourth of the season. Ekman-Larsson got Arizona on the board with 17 seconds remaining in the first when he scored from the faceoff circle off a feed from Galchenyuk for his fifth.

Henrique got his eighth when he converted a turnover deep in the Coyotes end for his eighth 12 seconds into the second. Arizona answered eight minutes later when Fischer took a wild carom off the boards that Gibson was unable to corral and fired it into the net while falling to the ice.

Kase got his second goal 12 minutes into the second when he was in front and redirected Ritchie's shot for his 11th. But the Coyotes rallied to tie it with a pair of goals 39 seconds apart when Cousins and Chychrun both beat Gibson up high.

Advertisement

NOTES: Arizona has taken two of three in the season series, with two meetings remaining in March. ... Henrique's goal was the quickest score at the start of any period by the Ducks this season. The previous fastest was when Rickard Rackell scored 14 seconds into overtime against Edmonton on Nov. 23. ... Sprong has four goals in 11 games for the Ducks since being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh on Dec. 3.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home to face Vegas on Sunday.

Ducks: Continue their homestand Monday against Tampa Bay.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Gibson stops 41 shots, Ducks beat Coyotes 1-0
RELATED STORY
Getzlaf scores in OT, Ducks beat Carolina 2-1
RELATED STORY
Vinni Lettieri's OT goal sends Rangers past Devils
RELATED STORY
Gostisbehere's goal lifts Flyers over Coyotes 5-4 in OT
RELATED STORY
Pacioretty's OT goal leads Golden Knights past Coyotes 3-2
RELATED STORY
Skinner scores 22nd goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-1
RELATED STORY
Price gets 300th win as Canadiens beat Coyotes 2-1
RELATED STORY
Top pick Dahlin scores first goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-0
RELATED STORY
Meier's second goal comes in OT to lift Sharks past Ducks
RELATED STORY
Grabner scores in OT to give Coyotes 5th straight win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us