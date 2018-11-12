×
Coyotes score 2 power-play goals in 4-1 win over Capitals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    12 Nov 2018, 06:35 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Richard Panik and Alex Galchenyuk each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes became the latest team to take advantage of Washington's penalty-killing struggles in a 4-1 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Galchenyuk and Vinnie Hinostroza each scored on the man advantage for Arizona, which snapped a three-game skid in the third game of a four-game trip. Washington has allowed six power-play goals in its last four games.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes, whose top-ranked penalty kill improved to 20 of its last 21 after two kills against a Capitals power play that entered Sunday ranked second in the NHL.

Derek Stepan added an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining.

Nicklas Backstrom scored an even-strength goal in the second period for Washington, which ended a five-game homestand 2-2-1. Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for the Capitals.

PANTHERS 5, SENATORS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored twice during Florida's five-goal second period and the Panthers won their fourth straight.

Frank Vatrano, Troy Brouwer and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored, and James Reimer made 33 saves. Reimer started in place of Roberto Luongo, who was given the night off after playing in Saturday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Mike Hoffman had two assists and has points in 12 straight games, one short of Pavel Bure's franchise record of 13.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, and Mike McKenna stopped 35 shots in his first start of the season.

WILD 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period to lift Minnesota to its fifth win in six games.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves, and the Wild won for the 10th time in their last 12. They completed a franchise-record seven-game road trip at 5-2.

Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota.

Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, which also lost at home to Minnesota 5-1 on Nov. 3.

