×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Craig Anderson males 46 saves, Senators beat Sabres 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    02 Nov 2018, 08:56 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have experienced third-period woes a few times already this season, and coach Guy Boucher was thinking about that as his club nearly gave up a three-goal lead.

Craig Anderson made 21 of his 46 saves in the third period and Ottawa held off the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night in the first game of a home-and-home series.

"In the third period I kind of had it in the back of my mind that if they did score early we would be fragile and that's exactly how it was," Boucher said. "It was tough for us to sustain what we did for two periods, for three periods. It's a confidence issue there, it's an experience issue there, but at the end the guys pushed hard, Andy was outstanding."

Ryan Dzingel, Dylan DeMelo, Colin White and Bobby Ryan, into an empty net, scored for the Senators. Thomas Chabot and Mark Stone each had two assists.

Jason Pominville, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 28 saves.

Buffalo scored twice in the first minutes of the third period to cut it to 3-2.

Pominville scored 59 seconds in when he tipped a point shot from Jack Eichel past Anderson. Skinner scored on the power play at 3:55 on a near identical goal as he tipped Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot.

"Obviously, we probably weren't ready to start and we talked about staying out of the box, I know it's part of the game, but the last couple of games we've taken too many penalties and kind of got ourselves behind the eight ball," Pominville said. "But that third period we were going. We were on our toes, we had some zone time and we had some scoring chances."

NOTES: The Senators played the 1,000th home game in franchise history. ... Erik Burgdoerfer and Mark Borowiecki were scratches for the Senators. Evan Rodrigues, Tage Thompson and Nathan Beaulieu were scratches for the Sabres.

UP NEXT:

The teams meet again in Buffalo on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Stepan scores from own blue line, Coyotes beat Senators 5-1
RELATED STORY
Anderson stops 37 shots as Senators beat Stars 4-1
RELATED STORY
Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres over struggling Kings
RELATED STORY
Voracek, Laughton score 2 apiece, Flyers beat Senators 7-4
RELATED STORY
Chabot scores twice, leads Senators past Maple Leafs 5-3
RELATED STORY
Kane scores in overtime, Blackhawks beat Senators 4-3
RELATED STORY
Pastrnak, Bergeron combine for 7 points, Bruins beat Sens
RELATED STORY
Stone sends Senators past Canadiens 4-3 in overtime
RELATED STORY
Bruins' Bergeron has hat trick; Sabres' Eichel gets 2 in win
RELATED STORY
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us