Craig Berube replacements: 3 coaches the Blues should target to return to Stanley Cup glory

The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday following their 6-4 loss at home to the Detroit Red Wings.

Berube had been the Blues coach since 2018-19 and led them to the Stanley Cup in his first season with them. However, St. Louis couldn't replicate that success. After missing the playoffs last year and off to a slow start this season, the Blues decided to part ways with Berube.

St. Louis announced Drew Bannister as the interim head coach. However, this off-season, the Blues will hire a new coach, and here are three potential replacements for Berube.

Three replacements for Craig Berube

#1 Gerard Gallant

Gerard Gallant is currently not coaching.

Gerard Gallant remains one of the top coaching candidates available. Gallant is currently not coaching this season after he was let go as the New York Rangers coach last season.

The 60-year-old has shown interest in returning and will likely receive interest from a couple of teams this off-season. Gallant has proven to be a very good NHL coach and has been known to turn teams around rather quickly, which is what the Blues need.

#2 Jay Woodcroft

The Edmonton Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft earlier this season, and all reports indicate that it wouldn't be long for him to be back behind an NHL bench. Woodcroft has proven to be a good coach but was a scapegoat for Edmonton's slow start this season.

Overall, Woodcroft has gone 79-41-3 in three seasons with the Oilers and was respected by the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which is a good sign for his future as an NHL coach.

#3 Mitch Love

If St. Louis doesn't make Bannister their permanent coach, Mitch Love would be an intriguing name to be their new coach.

Love is an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals and has been rumored to be a head coach for a couple of years now. Love was named the AHL coach of the year in back-to-back seasons, which led to him getting the assistant role with Washington.

However, if the Blues are going to go into a rebuild and want a first-time coach, Love is a worthy candidate.