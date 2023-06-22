Dallas Stars 2023- 24 roster prediction for opening night: Which goaltenders will man the crease?

The NHL offseason is here. For the Dallas Stars and 31 other clubs, that means potential change is on the way.

The Stars will not have to make major changes after reaching the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years. They lost to the eventual champs, the Vegas Golden Knights, in six games.

Despite their success, Dallas has reached the Stanley Cup Final just once since 2000. Stars GM Jim Nill will not hesitate to make changes if he feels it will help the team improve their chances at winning the Stanley Cup.

We have already predicted how the Stars forwards and defensemen will stack up. As we slide into the summer, here's an early prediction of how the Dallas Stars' goaltending tandem will look like in the 2023-24 season.

Dallas Stars 2023-24 goaltending duo remains very strong

Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger is the future in net for the Dallas Stars. And with the steps he took last season, he is officially the present.

Oettinger was excellent in his first full NHL season. He posted a 37-11-11 record in 61 starts. Aside from his struggles to win in overtime, Oettinger sparkled. He finished sixth among NHL goaltenders with a .919 save percentage.

Oettinger posted a 4-2 record, .925 save percentage and one shutout in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. He stopped 23 of 24 shots during their series-clinching victory over the Minnesota Wild in Game 6.

ESPN @espn Jake Oettinger with an unbelievable double save Jake Oettinger with an unbelievable double save‼️ 😳 https://t.co/RZH9NcDwdp

But in the following two rounds, Oettinger was inconsistent. Against Seattle, he had two of the worst statistical performances in his NHL career.

The 24-year-old is ready and motivated to improve next season.

Scott Wedgewood

Scott Wedgewood has been a savior that the Dallas Stars. When Oettinger hit a wall during the 2021-22 campaign, Dallas opted to acquire Wedgewood at the trade deadline. His impact was immediately felt.

Wedgewood came in and took some starts from Oettinger. He allowed Oettinger to get the rest he needed. Since then, Wedgewood has been an excellent back-up netminder.

Despite an injury, Wedgewood started 18 games last season. Playing in back-to-backs and mostly road games, Wedgewood went 9-8-3 with a .915 save percentage.

There is little doubt about how the Dallas Stars goaltending tandem will look like next season. Oettinger signed a three-year extension through 2025, while Wedgewood is under contract through 2024.

Expect another excellent season from both goalies.

Poll : 0 votes