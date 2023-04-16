Dallas Stars playoff history: How the NHL made hockey in the Lone Star State a success

The Dallas Stars have had a rollercoaster playoff history over the years, mixed with some deep runs and some disappointing exits. As they prepare for the 2023 NHL playoffs, let's take a look back at their playoff history.

Dallas Stars' playoff history ahead of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

The Stars made their first playoff appearance in 1980 when they were still known as the Minnesota North Stars. The North Stars faced off against the Boston Bruins in their first postseason series, winning it in four games. They advanced to the second round but were then eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The North Stars made their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1991, where they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite a valiant effort, the North Stars were unable to win a game in the series, losing the final in four games.

In 1999, the Dallas Stars made it back to the Stanley Cup Final, this time facing the Buffalo Sabres. The series was a back-and-forth battle, with the Stars ultimately winning the Cup in six games. The series is best remembered for Brett Hull's controversial goal in triple-overtime of Game 6, which gave the Stars the Cup.

The Dallas Stars returned to the Cup Final in 2000 and faced the New Jersey Devils. The series was another tight battle, with the Devils ultimately winning the final in six games.

After a few years of playoff absences, the Dallas Stars returned to the postseason in 2008. Led by goaltender Marty Turco, the Stars advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they were eliminated by the Detroit Red Wings in six games.

The Dallas Stars made their most recent playoff appearance in 2022, where they faced off against the Calgary Flames in the first round. The series was a back-and-forth roller coaster, filled with viral moments and excitement.

Jake Oettinger stood out in a wild battle of goaltenders with Jacob Markstrom. The Calgary Flames defeated the Stars in seven games with an overtime game-seven winner by Johnny Gaudreau.

Overall, the Stars have had some memorable playoff moments over the years, including their Stanley Cup win in 1999. However, they have also had their fair share of disappointments, including their loss to the Devils in the 2000 Cup Final.

As they head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, the Stars will be looking to add to their playoff legacy and make another deep run.

Poll : 0 votes