Dallas Stars projected line combinations for 2023-24 NHL season

The Dallas Stars are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of familiar faces and new additions, ready to make their mark on the league.

As fans eagerly await the start of the season, here's a projection of the starting lines for the Dallas Stars:

Dallas Stars projected line combinations for 2023-24 season

Forwards

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

The top line is a blend of youth and experience. Robertson's scoring touch, Hintz's speed and Pavelski's leadership and net-front presence should create plenty of offensive opportunities.

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgeni Dadonov

The second line pairs the seasoned Benn with the young talent of Johnston and the offensive-minded Dadonov. The line offers a balance of physicality and scoring ability.

Mason Marchment – Matt Duchene – Tyler Seguin

The third line is filled with offensive firepower. Duchene and Seguin, both capable of putting up big numbers, will be complemented by Marchment's physical play.

Matej Blumel – Radek Faksa – Craig Smith

The fourth line combines defensive responsibility with scoring depth. Faksa's faceoff prowess, Smith's offensive instincts and Blumel's energy make this line a valuable asset.

Defense

Ryan Suter — Miro Heiskanen

The top defensive pairing brings together the veteran presence of Suter and the rising star Heiskanen. Suter's defensive stability and Heiskanen's offensive prowess create a well-rounded duo.

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Lindell's defensive abilities will be paired with the young and talented Lundkvist. The combination offers a mix of experience and potential.

Thomas Harley — Jani Hakanpaa

The third pairing features Harley's offensive instincts alongside Hakanpaa's physicality and defensive acumen. They will be counted on to provide depth on the blue line.

Goaltenders

Jake Oettinger

Oettinger is set to take the reins as the starting goaltender for the Stars. He has shown great promise and will look to solidify his position as a top-tier netminder.

Scott Wedgewood

Wedgewood is expected to serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His experience provides valuable depth in the goaltending department.

The Dallas Stars' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season is a mix of proven veterans and emerging talent.

With a strong emphasis on offensive firepower and a commitment to defensive responsibility, the Dallas Stars aim to be a formidable force in the highly competitive Central Division.

As the season unfolds, fans will be eage to see how this lineup performs and whether it can lead to playoff success.