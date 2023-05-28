What an incredible game! The Dallas Stars came out swinging and fought tooth and nail to keep their playoff dreams alive. With the series hanging in the balance, the Stars delivered a remarkable performance, spearheaded by the outstanding efforts of Ty Dellandrea.

The Stars' survival in the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive game is a testament to their unwavering spirit and refusal to succumb to adversity.

With the series now at 3-2 in favor of the Golden Knights, Dallas has a chance to etch their names in NHL history as only the fifth team to overcome a 3-0 deficit and emerge victorious.

Reddit was buzzing with excitement and joy as fans took to the platform to share their reactions to the Dallas Stars' thrilling victory

As the action shifts to Dallas Stars for Game 6, they will draw inspiration from their recent accomplishments and look to seize the momentum.

Dallas Stars stay alive in thrilling Game 5 victory over Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars managed to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2, extending the series for a thrilling Game 6. The game was a rollercoaster ride, with goals coming at key moments, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The scoring started with Ivan Barbashev of the Golden Knights finding the back of the net with 6:24 left in the first period. However, the Stars wasted no time responding, as Luke Glendening scored on a deflection less than two minutes later, tying the game.

The second period followed a similar pattern. Chandler Stephenson of the Golden Knights scored at 16:40 of the period to give his team the lead once again. But the Stars swiftly answered back, with Jason Robertson knocking in his own rebound just 2:09 later, leveling the score at 2-2.

The tension heightened in the third period, with Ty Dellandrea stepping up as the hero for the Stars. With 9:25 remaining, Dellandrea's shot from the right circle deflected off Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and found the back of the net, giving Dallas the lead. Just 1:27 later, Dellandrea struck again from the slot, securing the Stars' first multi-goal lead of the series.

The teams battled hard for the remaining minutes, but neither could find the back of the net. The Stars' solid defense and Jake Oettinger's 27-save performance held off the Golden Knights' comeback attempts, ultimately securing the victory.

The thrilling timing of Dellandrea's goals and the team's overall resilience have injected new life into the series, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash in the upcoming game.

