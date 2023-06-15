Dallas Stars Trade Rumors: Ruling out two key players that aren't going anywhere 

The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season came to an end just two wins shy of the Stanley Cup Final. It was quite a run for a team that seems to be smack in the middle of their championship window.

But as with any club, the Dallas Stars will still face some decisions this summer.

First, they will need to deal with their list of free agents. Then, General Manager Jim Nill will decide whether any trades or adding players in free agency makes sense.

Let's look at two players that have been rumored to be potentially traded. And more importantly, let's completely put an end to those rumors.

2 Dallas Stars that will not get traded this summer

#1 Jamie Benn

The captain of the Dallas Stars finished the 2023 playoffs with a sour taste in his mouth and a bad look from the outside view.

After cross-checking Mark Stone and being suspended two games, Benn did not affect an elimination Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a bad play and a poor series for the captain.

But fans seem to be quickly forgetting just how good Benn was this season.

After a steady decline over the past few years, Benn found his game in what was called the 'Renaissance' in Dallas. Playing with Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea, Benn racked up 33 goals (3rd highest in his career) and finished second on the club with 78 points. He took on a different, lesser role under Pete DeBoer and it worked to perfection.

Benn has two seasons remaining on his current eight-year deal and even with the loads of young talent within the Dallas Stars organization, he is not going anywhere. In fact, I expect him to have similar success in 2023-24.

#2 Ryan Suter

I know this one will strike a nerve with many Dallas Stars fans.

Ryan Suter has quickly become the most disliked player among the Stars faithful. And I understand it. He is 38, his skating has slowed way down, and he made some pretty brutal mistakes, especially his turnover late in Game 2 of the Conference final.

But Suter still has a place on this team. Not only would it be nearly impossible to find a return trade for him, but buying him out would put Dallas in deeper financial trouble. On top of that, he is one of DeBoer and Nill's favorite players.

What the Stars should do next season is decrease his role. Start him on a top-four pair and slowly limit his ice time as youngsters Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist hopefully take on a bigger role. But with the loyalty of Nill and DeBoer towards the veteran, that may not be as easy as it sounds.

Despite all of that, Suter is likely not going anywhere. He can still help this team succeed and will be a big part of the development of young defensemen.

