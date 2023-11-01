Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 1st Nov 2023

The 2-6-2 Calgary Flames aim to snap their five-game losing streak against the 5-1-1 Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday. The puck drops at 8.30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RSN 1, Sportsnet One and BSSWX.

The Stars currently hold the third sport in the Western Conference, with the Calgary Flames positioned 15th. Dallas' previous game on October 30 saw them triumph with a 5-3 win at home over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames suffered a 5-2 defeat on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on October 29.

The Stars are looking to push on and have serious playoff ambitions this season, while the Flames are focused on the present and hoping to halt their losing streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Game Details

Date and Time: Nov 1st, 2023 at 8.30 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Broadcast: ESPN+, RSN 1, Sportsnet One and BSSWX.

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio 104.5 FM, The Ticket 96.7 FM, and 1310-AM

Dallas Stars game preview: Key players and injuries

The Dallas Stars are in the midst of a fantastic season. Their offense has taken center stage, netting an impressive 22 goals this season.

Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski are leading the charge with a remarkable 9 goals and 10 assists combined.

Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson, and Matt Duchene have four goals and 11 assists between them, while defensemen Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen have added three goals and five assists from the point.

The true strength of the Stars is their defense, which has allowed just 2.43 goals per game. Leading the way on the top two lines, Thomas Harley and Ryan Suter have combined for 1.1 defensive point shares and have tallied an impressive 20 blocked shots.

Nils Lundkvist, Jani Hakanpaa, and Miro Heiskanen have also contributed 1.1 defensive point shares to fortify the defensive unit.

In goal, Jake Oettinger is in top form this season with a .940 save percentage and an outstanding 1.74 goals-against average from 151 shots.

On the injury front, Jerad Rosburg is currently unavailable with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames game preview: Key players and injuries

The Calgary Flames' offense has struggled, averaging just 2.11 goals per game and tallying a mere six goals in their last five games.

Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Huberdeau have been the primary contributors, recording 7 goals and 10 assists between them. However, the remaining offensive lines have not been prolific, with only five skaters registering two or more goals.

The defensive unit has also faced its share of challenges, allowing an alarming 3.67 goals per game, including 17 in the last four contests.

Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weeger have excelled in the top two pairings with 39 blocked shots, but the rest of the defensive squad has faltered, giving opponents ample scoring opportunities.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom has faced his share of challenges, maintaining a .901 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average after facing 203 shots.

On the injury front, Oliver Kyington is sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. Kevin Rooney and Jakob Pelletier are both out of action with shoulder injuries and Adam Ruzicka is listed as day-to-day with a shoulder issue.