Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 31, 2023

The Chicago Blackhawks will attempt to break a 10-game losing streak as they visit the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Stars (21-9-4) on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Stars, riding high with a recent 5-4 home victory over the Blackhawks on Friday, aim to continue their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Chicago seeks redemption following a 5-4 overtime loss on the road to Dallas in its previous encounter.

Hockey enthusiasts can tune into ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and BSSW to witness the clash.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

After the disappointing loss to the Stars in their initial encounter on Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks are determined to bounce back.

Leading the charge for the Blackhawks is Connor Bedard, who boasts an impressive 32 points, including a team-high 15 goals and 17 assists. Supporting the offensive effort, Philipp Kurashev has contributed 21 points with six goals and 15 assists, while Jason Dickinson has made his mark with 18 points, tallying 12 goals and six assists.

Nick Foligno adds to the scoring power with 17 points, comprising eight goals and nine assists. In goal, Petr Mrazek holds a record of 9-11-1, maintaining a 3.07 GAA and a solid .907 SV% for the Blackhawks.

Conversely, the Dallas Stars are eying a clean sweep in the back-to-back series against the Chicago Blackhawks following their overtime victory on Friday.

Spearheading the Stars' offensive charge is Jason Robertson, who leads the team in scoring with an impressive 34 points, featuring a team-high 23 assists. Not far behind, Joe Pavelski has contributed significantly with 33 points, leading the team with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Roope Hintz has been a force on the ice with 32 points, comprising 14 goals and 18 assists, while Matt Duchene adds to the offensive prowess with 29 points, tallying 20 assists this season.

In the net, Jake Oettinger boasts an 11-7-2 record for Dallas, maintaining a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars have faced each other in a total of 333 games, encompassing both regular season and playoff matchups. The Blackhawks hold an overall record of 166-131-31-5 (54.5%) against the Stars. The Blackhawks are facing a challenging stretch, having incurred a 3-game losing streak against the Stars. In regular season contests alone, the Blackhawks maintain a record of 147-117-31-5 (54.2%) against the Dallas Stars. The longest winning streak in their storied history over the Stars spans 7 games, commencing on Dec. 1, 1974, with a 3-0 victory and concluding on Nov. 9, 1975. Defensively, the Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals (3.7 per game), ranking them at the bottom spot, 30th in the league. On the flip side, the Stars boast a more robust defensive record, ranking 13th in the league by allowing 105 total goals (3.1 per game).

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

Dallas has demonstrated dominance in the role of the favorite this season, securing victory in 20 out of 32 matchups. Notably, in games with odds lower than -391, the Stars boast a perfect winning record, making them the clear favorites with a 79.6% chance of winning the upcoming contest.

On the flip side, the Chicago Blackhawks have often played the role of the underdog this season, facing those odds in 34 instances. Despite being seen as the less favored team, the Blackhawks upset their opponent 11 times, showcasing their resilience.

However, when faced with odds of +308 or longer on two occasions, they cannot secure victory, resulting in a 24.5% chance of winning in such situations.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars 0 votes