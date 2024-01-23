Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The Dallas Stars (27-13-6) take on the Detroit Red wings (24-17-5) at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SNP, BSDET and BSSW.

Dallas will look to recover from a 3-2 overtime road loss to the Islanders on Sunday, while Detroit is riding the momentum of a 2-1 home victory over the Lightning on the same day.

Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Detroit Red Wings have shown their offensive strength, averaging 3.48 goals per game and capitalizing on 21.8% of their power play opportunities.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 18 goals and 23 assists, while Alex DeBrincat contributes 17 goals, 23 assists, and an impressive 133 shots on goal. Shayne Gostisbehere has contributed 24 assists. At the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed an average of 3.28 goals per game and kill off 80.7% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Ville Husso has a 9-5-2 record, with a 3.53 GAA and a .893 SV%, having faced 549 shots and allowing 59 goals.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have an impressive offensive record, averaging 3.63 goals per game and capitalizing on 22.1% of their power play opportunities. Roope Hintz leads the team with 20 goals and 22 assists, while Jason Robertson boasts 32 assists and 16 goals.

Joe Pavelski has fired 111 shots on goal. On the defensive front, the Stars allow an average of 3.02 goals per game and kill off 84.9% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Jake Oettinger, with a record of 13-9-2, a 2.96 GAA, and a .904 SV%, has faced 730 shots and allowed 70 goals.

Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 294 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Stars are 128-131-34-1 (49.3%) against the Red wings.

In faceoffs, the Stars have a 54.1% win rate, while the Red Wings are 49.5%.

The Stars boasts a goal differential of +28, while the Red Wings have +9.

Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, Dallas has emerged victorious in 26 of 43 games where they have been favored by the odds. In 18 games with odds shorter than -144, the Stars have secured 13 wins, which means they have a 59.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have secured 15 wins in 32 games as the underdogs. Detroit holds an 8-11 record as underdogs with +121 or longer, carrying a 45.2% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Stars 5-3 Red Wings

Dallas Stars vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Tyler Seguin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex DeBrincat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars 0 votes