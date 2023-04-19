Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild Game 2: Preview, Lines, Predictions, 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Dallas Stars missed a huge opportunity with the home ice in Game 1 on Monday night. Instead, they let the Minnesota Wild storm into the American Airlines Center, push them around, and steal a game on the road.

In Game 2, the Stars' focus will need to shift to matching Minnesota's physicality.

Dallas looks to have already done that, calling up forward Riley Tufte (six-foot-six) from the American Hockey League this morning.

Tufte's call-up signifies what was already expected: that Joe Pavelski will not be ready to return after taking a huge hit from Matt Dumba in Game 1. Pavelski smacked his head on the ice after what was deemed only a minor penalty and was visibly wobbly as he made his way to the bench.

Without Pavelski, the Stars' top line will have to find a new solution on the right wing. For now, that looks to be Tyler Seguin, who has experience playing alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz this season.

The Wild know they pulled one out of the hat on Monday.

They were physical and certainly imposed their will, but once Dallas got its legs underneath them, Minnesota struggled to keep up. Without the excellent play of goaltender Filip Gustavsson, the outcome would have been vastly different.

The most interesting thing to watch tonight is how these two teams respond after a long and emotional double-overtime Game 1.

Extended playoff games are draining on both teams, with some players skating over 40 minutes, but seem to affect the losing club more than the winner.

With that being said, Minnesota will need to reel in their emotions and be sure they are focused to start this game tonight. Dallas is sure to be flying in the first few minutes.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson — Hintz — Seguin

Marchment — Domi — Dellandrea

Benn — Johnston — Dadono

Kiviranta — Faksa — Glendening

Suter — Heiskanen

Lindell — Hakanpää

Harley — Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello

Johansson-Gaudreau-Boldy

Nyquist-Steel-Foligno

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Faber

Gustavsson

Fleury

Prediction

I fully expect the Dallas Stars to come out hot in Game 2. They were embarrassed on their home ice for the first 30-40 minutes and watched as Minnesota pushed them around and knocked one of their leaders out of the game.

Stars captain Jamie Benn will play a huge role in this series, both in physicality and skill, so Benn needs to be on his game tonight.

Gustavsson overachieved in net for the Wild on Monday and should be a bit more beatable in Game 2.

Dallas Stars 4, Minnesota Wild 2

