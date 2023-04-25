Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild Game 5: Preview, Lines, Predictions: 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild Game 5

Series tied 2-2

The Dallas Stars found a way in Game 4. Sure, there were a couple of questionable calls, but this is playoff hockey, you take the wins any way you can get them.

With the victory, Dallas tied the series at two games apiece. Now, they have a huge opportunity to take their first series lead on home ice in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The storyline all series long, outside of the physical play, has been Jake Oettinger.

The Stars goaltender has followed up his heroic playoff performance in 2022 by recording decent numbers through the first four games of this series (.909 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average).

More impressively, Oettinger's .941 career save percentage is the best among goalies 24 years or younger in the last 70 years.

In Game 4, Oettinger did this with just 12 seconds remaining to secure the one-goal victory for Dallas.

Dallas will still be without Joe Pavelski, who has not played since taking a huge hit in Game 1. Pavelski skated this morning with the team for the first time, so he could be an option as the series goes on.

Minnesota was furious about the penalties called in Game 4. Two penalties to Marcus Foligno directly led to Stars' power-play goals, including the game-winner from Tyler Seguin.

Despite the adversity, the Wild found a way to tighten the game and nearly came up with the tying goal in the final seconds.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson underperformed in Game 4, a big reason why Minnesota was chasing for most of the game. Even with the tough night in Minnesota, Gustavsson still holds an elite .941 save percentage and 1.72 goals against in the 2023 playoffs. He sits in the top five of nearly every goaltender statistic.

Minnesota Wild projected lineup

Kaprizov-Steel-Zuccarello

Johansson-Boldy-Foligno

Nyquist-Gaudreau-Sundqvist

Duhaime-Dewar-Reaves

Middleton-Spurgeon

Brodin-Dumba

Merrill-Faber

Gustavsson

Fleury

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Dellandrea

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Kiviranta-Faksa-Glendening

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Prediction

So far in this series, neither team has been able to capture all of the momentum. Each time one side throws a punch, the other counters, and it has made for a very fun series.

Tonight, it feels like the home team will break through.

Gustavsson should be better in the net for the Wild but unless Minnesota can stay out of the box, the Stars should rally around their home fans and take their first lead of the series.

Stars 4, Wild 3

