Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 8th 2024

The Dallas Stars are set to go on the road to play the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at the Xcel Energy Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild preview

The Dallas Stars are 22-11-5, which is good for third in the Central Division. Dallas has lost three straight games. The Stars are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Dallas has been led by Jason Robertson who has 39 points, Matt Duchene and Joe Pavelski have 35 points each, Roope Hintz has 33 points, Mason Marchment has 30 points, Tyler Seguin has 29 points and Miro Heiskanen has 27 points.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is 17-17-4 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Wild snapped their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. On the losing streak, Minnesota lost once to Tampa Bay, Calgary and twice to Winnipeg twice.

The Wild are led by Kirill Kaprizov who is injured but has 34 points, Mats Zuccarello has 29 points and Joel Eriksson Ek has 26 points. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi have 24 points each, and Marcus Johansson has 21 points.

Stars vs Wild: Key numbers & head-to-head

The Dallas Stars are 50-28-1-9 all-time against Minnesota.

Dallas is 10-4-3 on the road this season.

The Wild allow 3.18 goals per game.

The Stars are averaging 3.58 goals per game which ranks fourth.

Minnesota is averaging 2.97 goals per game which ranks 23rd.

Dallas is allowing 3.13 goals per game which ranks 15th.

The Wild are 10-7-2 at home.

Stars vs Wild: Odds & Prediction

The Dallas Stars are -142 favorites while the Minnesota Wild are +120 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Dallas has been struggling with starting goalie Jake Oettinger out with an injury, but Minnesota's offense is lackluster with Kaprizov being injured. Scott Wedgewood has struggled in net, but the Stars offense has continued to be hot which will be a problem for the Wild who rank 20th in allowing 3.18 goals per game.

The Stars should be able to score early and get the win on the road in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Dallas 5, Minnesota 2.

Stars vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas Stars to win -142.

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -120.

Tip 3: Jamie Benn over 1.5 shots on goal -160.

Tip 4: Mason Marchment over 0.5 points +105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas Minnesota 0 votes