Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Dallas Stars will face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, New Jersey on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSW.

The contest can be heard on KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.

Dallas Stars game preview

The Dallas Stars have a 26-13-5 record after losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.61 goals and conceding 3.05 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 23.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 84.6%.

Jason Robertson has played a key role in Dallas offense this season scoring 45 points with 15 goals and 30 assists. On the other hand, Roope Hintz has scored 18 goals and provided 22 assists accumulating a total of 40 points.

In goal, Jake Oettinger has a 13-9-2 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.97 per game. Jerad Rosburg (undisclosed) and Miro Heiskanen (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.

New Jersey Devils game preview

The New Jersey Devils have a 23-17-3 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. On average, the Devils score 3.44 goals per game and allow 3.42. Their power play success rate is 27.5% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 77.8%.

Jesper Bratt has been productive for New Jersey contributing with 47 points by netting 16 goals and providing 31 assists in 43 games. Jack Hughes has also played a crucial role in Devils’ offense accumulating 45 points with 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games.

Vitek Vanecek boasts a 15-7-2 record and he made a total of 602 saves while conceding 78 goals.

Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Jack Hughes (upper body), Nolan Foote (upper body), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee), Dougie Hamilton (pectoral muscle) and Tomas Nosek (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Dallas Stars lines

Forwards

Jason Robertson

Roope Hintz

Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment

Defensemen

Ryan Suter

Jani Hakanpaa

Esa Lindell

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

New Jersey Devils lines

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli

Nico Hischier

Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier

Defensemen

John Marino

Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes

Goalies

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Odds & prediction

The Stars have won three out of the last five games, while the Devils have won two out of five. Dallas has a better penalty-kill rate and goals-against average than New Jersey. The Devils have a better powerplay success rate. The Devils are 1-2 in their last three home games.

The Stars are the favorites with odds of -129, while the Devils are the underdogs with odds of +109. According to moneyline odds, there's a 56.3% probability that Dallas will win.

Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Stars to win - Yes

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Roope Hintz to score - Yes