Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Dallas Stars will face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, New Jersey on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSW.
The contest can be heard on KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM and WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM.
Dallas Stars game preview
The Dallas Stars have a 26-13-5 record after losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 in their last game. They are scoring 3.61 goals and conceding 3.05 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 23.0%, while their penalty kill rate is 84.6%.
Jason Robertson has played a key role in Dallas offense this season scoring 45 points with 15 goals and 30 assists. On the other hand, Roope Hintz has scored 18 goals and provided 22 assists accumulating a total of 40 points.
In goal, Jake Oettinger has a 13-9-2 record with a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.97 per game. Jerad Rosburg (undisclosed) and Miro Heiskanen (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.
New Jersey Devils game preview
The New Jersey Devils have a 23-17-3 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. On average, the Devils score 3.44 goals per game and allow 3.42. Their power play success rate is 27.5% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 77.8%.
Jesper Bratt has been productive for New Jersey contributing with 47 points by netting 16 goals and providing 31 assists in 43 games. Jack Hughes has also played a crucial role in Devils’ offense accumulating 45 points with 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games.
Vitek Vanecek boasts a 15-7-2 record and he made a total of 602 saves while conceding 78 goals.
Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Jack Hughes (upper body), Nolan Foote (upper body), Ondrej Palat (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee), Dougie Hamilton (pectoral muscle) and Tomas Nosek (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.
Dallas Stars lines
Forwards
- Jason Robertson
- Roope Hintz
- Wyatt Johnston
- Mason Marchment
Defensemen
- Ryan Suter
- Jani Hakanpaa
- Esa Lindell
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger
- Scott Wedgewood
New Jersey Devils lines
Forwards
- Tyler Toffoli
- Nico Hischier
- Jesper Bratt
- Timo Meier
Defensemen
- John Marino
- Simon Nemec
- Luke Hughes
Goalies
- Nico Daws
- Vitek Vanecek
Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Odds & prediction
The Stars have won three out of the last five games, while the Devils have won two out of five. Dallas has a better penalty-kill rate and goals-against average than New Jersey. The Devils have a better powerplay success rate. The Devils are 1-2 in their last three home games.
The Stars are the favorites with odds of -129, while the Devils are the underdogs with odds of +109. According to moneyline odds, there's a 56.3% probability that Dallas will win.
Dallas Stars vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips
Tip 1: Stars to win - Yes
Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes
Tip 3: Roope Hintz to score - Yes