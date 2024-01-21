Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The 27-13-5 Dallas Stars will hit the road to face the 19-15-11 New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the game kicking off on Sunday, Jan at 7:30 p.m. ET. This promising matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSW.

The Stars secured a 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in their last game on Saturday, while the Islanders suffered a 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Dallas Stars rank third in the league for goal-scoring, totaling 165 goals at a rate of 3.7 per game, while conceding 136 goals at 3.0 per game.

Jason Robertson leads the team with 15 goals and 32 assists, with contributions from Joe Pavelski's 19 goals and 21 assists, along with Roope Hintz's 20 goals and 22 assists. In goal, Jake Oettinger (13-9-2) maintains a 2.97 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have scored 132 goals at a rate of 2.9 per game and allowed a total of 151 goals, averaging 3.4 per game.

Mathew Brazal leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 34 assists. He has been supported by contributions from Noah Dobson with 39 assists, Brock Nelson with 20 goals, Bo Horvat with 18 goals and 24 assists, and Kyle Palmieri with 11 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Ilya Sorokin holds a season record of 13-11-9, conceding 104 goals with a 3.2 GAA and making 1030 saves, achieving a.907 SV%.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 125 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Stars are 47-62-16 (44%) against the Islanders.

In the regular season, the Stars are 46-58-16 (45%) against the Islanders.

The Stars excel in penalty kill, with an 84.93% rate, while the Islanders are 72.99%.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Odds and predictions

Dallas has demonstrated strength as a favorite this season, winning 26 out of 43 games. In the 40 games with odds shorter than -118, the Stars have an impressive record of 25 wins and have a 54.1% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Islanders have secured upset victories in nine of 24 games played as the underdog, with a 37.5% success rate. When odds list the team at -102 or longer, New York maintains a record of 9-13 and has a 50.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Stars 6-5 Islanders

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Tyler Seguin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? New York Islanders Dallas Stars 0 votes