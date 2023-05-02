Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 1: Preview, lines, predictions - 2023 NHL Playoffs 

Somehow, the Seattle Kraken's victory over the Colorado Avalanche was not the biggest upset in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, their seven-game dispatch of the reigning Stanley Cup champions was nothing short of spectacular.

The Seattle Kraken are believers. Much like the 2018 Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the final in their inaugural season, Seattle does not have much star power.

But what they do have is a group of middle-six players that are rising to the occasion and coming together as a team. That is very dangerous. They will need that in the second round as they face the Dallas Stars as heavy underdogs once again.

The Dallas Stars are the favorites here for a reason. Not only are they the higher seed, but they impressed the entire NHL with their 4-2 series victory over the Minnesota Wild in Round 1.

It just seems like Dallas is capable of beating their opponents no matter which style of game they are in.

If they need to score, Roope Hintz (led all skaters in the first round with 12 points), Jason Robertson, and Jamie Benn can deliver. If they are forced to defend, Norris-caliber defender Miro Heiskanen and a group of veterans will be there for it. And finally, if the Stars are ever in a goaltending duel, most will pick Jake Oettinger to come out on top.

The Stars and the Kraken faced each other three times during the 2022-23 regular season, all within 11 days in April. Dallas took both games in Seattle (4-3 in OT and 5-2), while the Kraken stole one in Dallas (5-4 in OT).

Essentially, these two teams have already played a mini-playoff series. And it was a tight one (DAL 2-1).

With the start of the second round, comes good news for the Stars. After missing the last five games of the first round due to concussion protocol, Joe Pavelski looks ready to re-enter the Dallas lineup.

On Monday, Pavelski skated with the regular lines in practice, the first time he has done that since the injury. It appears that Pavelski will not begin on the Stars top line, but will instead start on the second trio with Mason Marchment and Max Domi.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Pavelski

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

The Stars are the better team in this series. Expect Seattle Kraken to scrap all series long, but I think Dallas is too strong and too fast.

Dallas Stars 4:1 Seattle Kraken

Poll : 0 votes