Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken Game 2: Preview, lines, predictions - 2023 NHL Playoffs

The Dallas Stars were the favorites heading into this Round 2 matchup, but the Seattle Kraken stunned them with four first-period goals. As the Stars fought back with four goals of their own, Yanni Gourde spoiled the comeback party and scored the winner, 12:17 into OT.

Joe Pavelski (38 years and 295 days old) became the oldest player ever with four goals scored in the NHL playoffs. This was Pavelski's first game returning from a concussion injury that had kept him away from the ice for the last five games.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer had only words of praise for Pavelski but was gutted that his team could not win the game:

“Epic. Epic. Ashamed we wasted it and didn’t win. That’s on our group because, you know, he more than do his part. He tried to drag us to a win.”

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring for the Stars, netting a goal from a Mason Marchment assist, 2:25 into the first period. Jaden Schwartz scored the equalizer for Seattle just to have Pavelski score his second under a minute later.

After Pavelski's second, things turned bad for the Stars who conceded three goals in under 60 seconds. Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Jordan Eberle got on the scoresheet for the Kraken and gave them a massive 4-2 lead heading into the second period.

After a scoreless second period for both teams, Joe Pavelski scored two more goals to tie the game at 4-4 and cap off his four-goal game. It was an amazing offensive display.

In OT, Kraken's Yanni Gourde scored the winner at 12:17 after a lot of commotion in front of the Dallas Stars net.

After conceding four goals in the first period, Jake Oettinger stopped 33 consecutive shots before Gourde's game-winner. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves.

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Marchment-Domi-Pavelski

Benn-Johnston-Dadonov

Glendening-Faksa-Dellandrea

Suter-Heiskanen

Lindell-Hakanpaa

Harley-Miller

Oettinger

Wedgewood

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Wennberg-Geekie

Tolvanen-Gourde-Bjorkstrand

Froden-Donato-Tanev

Dunn-Larsson

Oleksiak-Borgen

Soucy-Schultz

Grubauer

Daccord

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

Jason Robertson was nowhere to be seen in Game 1. If the Stars want to win this game, he needs to step up. Pavelski is looking in great form since his return and we may see him put on a stellar performance yet again.

Seattle Kraken has had contributions from its entire lineup in Game 1 and in the series against the Avs. They will want to win Game 2 and have a 2-0 lead heading home for Games 3 and 4, but Dallas will step up today.

Dallas Stars 4-2 Seattle Kraken

Poll : 0 votes